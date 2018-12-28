THERE will one last dance - and then one of Scotland's Victorian architectural jewels is to shut for two years.

Paisley Town Hall is to host its last ceilidh for some time tonight, before shutting its doors for a £22m make over that will take until 2021 to complete.

Designed by Belfast architect WH Lynn, the social and civic hub of Paisley began construction in 1879, funded by money left by George Clark, a prominent local thread businessman, for its creation.

A statue of Clark has stood outside the historic venue since its completion, accompanied by a parade and fireworks, in 1882, watching over the plethora of social events that have taken place in its halls: meetings, tea dances, social gatherings, conferences, events, festivals and concerts.

It was a popular addition to the town: the taller of its two towers, with its sculptures representing the four seasons, housed a clock and varying bell chimes.

One of Paisley's most famous sons, Gerry Rafferty, played early gigs there, as did a more modern star, Paolo Nutini.

It was the setting for Cuttin’ A Rug, John Byrne’s follow-up to The Slab Boys, and numerous civic and public occasions.

Now it is to undergo a revamp to make the building "fit for the 21st Century", Renfrewshire Council say.

The town may have lost its bid to be the UK City of Culture in 2021, but that campaign's belief in the quality of the town's cultural infrastructure is being replicated in the new plans.

The redesign will be led by architects Holmes Miller, who worked on the redevelopment of Old Trafford and helped rework Hampden for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, Chair of Renfrewshire Leisure, said: “The building is going to have something for everyone when it reopens in 2021, it’s going to be used for culture, conferences, events and the community and will be a truly memorable live music venue on the Scottish touring circuit.

"This transformation will have a great impact on Paisley and the whole of Renfrewshire.

"We want to make sure that there are lots of reasons to come to this building because there are lots of activities going on.

"There’s a lot happening in Paisley. We want to bring business and visitors here and create a hub for our community, this transformation will do that."

Using the building for business events and conferences is also a key part of the plan, which will also involve improved catering facilities, improved access, and replacement of its mechanical and electrical systems.

The Town Hall is hoped to attract 100,000 visitors a year when it reopens.

The project is part of an overall £100m investment by Renfrewshire Council and its partners in Paisley’s cultural and heritage venues: including a £42m redevelopment of Paisley Museum.

Bob Grant, Chief Executive of Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Town Hall redesign and £100million investment in Paisley’s cultural and heritage venues will create jobs and support local businesses by bringing new potential customers to the town.

"In the last year Paisley has seen an increase both to the local economy and visitor numbers and we look forward to positive impact for the business community once these projects are complete.”

Paisley Library will also move into High Street in 2021 as part of the £100m town plan.

Iain Nicolson, council leader, said: “The Town Hall will close its doors today to undergo a £22million makeover. When it reopens in 2021 it will have been transformed into a flagship performance venue that will bring bigger shows to Paisley.

"These are very exciting times for Paisley and Renfrewshire.

"These are challenging times for high streets up and down the country but we’re making a bold move, investing in our town centre and creating opportunities to let our communities and local businesses thrive.

"The Town Hall is a jewel in Paisley’s town centre. This makeover will bring the historic venue into the 21st Century."