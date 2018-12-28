IT comes as little surprise that Gerald Edwards (Letters, December 27) was – many others still are – unaware that under UK law the result of a referendum is purely advisory and that government has no obligation to act on it. There is however no reason for politicians to be ignorant of that fact, assuming they are literate and are paying attention. Nor is there a valid reason for the almost complete absence of this vital information appearing in the mainstream media, especially the BBC. I originally stumbled across the fact in an online article and to be fair to The Herald you kindly printed a letter from me and later one from another source on the topic earlier this month (Letters, December 24) quoting the relevant parliamentary documents where the information can be found.

On the same page as Dr Edwards's letter, William Durward writes in favour of collective sovereignty and suggests that Parliament responds to the will of the people. I could not disagree more. Where is the response to the "will of the people" as regards poverty, fair pensions or a decent NHS just to name a few topics? Remember the Iraq invasion and the hundreds of thousands of anti-war protesters who brought the streets of London to a standstill? Nobody listened. If we have collective sovereignty why do we need a sovereign? Ever wonder why it is called Her Majesty's Government not The People's Government? Why is there a Privy Council or House of Lords if the majority views of the common man are faithfully expressed and acted on by our MPs as the institutions would serve no function?

I bet a pound to a pinch of sugar that if and when Scotland ever is allowed to hold a second independence referendum the advisory rather than compulsory nature of the exercise will be suddenly remembered by Westminster just before it kicks the result back into the long grass.

David J Crawford,

85 Whittingehame Court, 1300 Great Western Road, Glasgow.

DR Gerald Edwards confesses to not having read the rules on referenda before engaging pen (or keyboard). His error, for a little research would show that in legal terms no UK referendum is binding without express provision for this.

The EU Referendum Act 2015 made no such provision, and the House of Commons Library Briefing Paper made clear that the bill (as it was then) “makes no requirement for the UK Government to implement the results of the referendum”. Just to underline the point, the same paper points out that “the UK does not have constitutional provisions which would require the results of a referendum to be implemented”.

However, perhaps the High Court said it best when it heard Gina Miller’s case against the Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, that “a referendum on any topic can only be advisory for the lawmakers in Parliament unless very clear language to the contrary is used in the referendum legislation in question”. In short, we the people might advise, but it is Parliament which makes the law.

Therefore, to answer Dr Edwards’s question, unless the legislation makes clear that the outcome is to be binding, the result must be only advisory for those we have elected to represent us and make our laws. Even if there were such provision, Parliament would still have to pass the necessary legislation.

It is clear therefore, that the decision to implement the referendum result was one taken by Parliament, itself, albeit with the referendum result as the context. Indeed, when the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act 2017, which permitted the Article 50 resignation, was debated, at third reading it was passed by a clear and certain majority of 494 to 122. Would there were such clarity and certainty now!

This also suggests William Durward is in error to speak of the “sovereignty of the people”. This is of course the tradition of Scotland but it has little or no practical influence at Westminster. The Miller case is helpful here too, as the High Court judgement makes clear that “the Secretary of State’s case regarding his ability to give notice under Article 50 was based squarely on the Crown’s prerogative power”. That same judgement also quotes Lord Bingham that “the bedrock of the British constitution ….is the supremacy of the Crown in Parliament”.

Therefore, to apply these principles to any future Scottish referendum, unless there is express provision, the outcome will have no legal force. It would be no more than advice to Parliament, or a measure of public opinion. Nor would a Scottish referendum, where there was a Yes vote, lead directly, of and by itself, to independence as there would still be a need for legislation to go through both Houses of Parliament. The difficulties of this, and the chances of success, are a topic for discussion at another time, but it is as well to recognise their existence.

Alasdair Galloway,

14 Silverton Avenue, Dumbarton.

DR Gerald Edwards states that "according to Alexander McQuarrie (Letters, December 24) the EU referendum result is not binding. Mr McQuarrie quoted sources from Hansard June 3 and 16, 2015 and was not merely expressing opinion, as Dr Edwards frequently does. He also wonders if the Scottish referendum was advisory: it was not, or Scotland would not be on the brink of leaving the EU with the rest of the UK.

He wonders why 16-17-year-olds and resident EU citizens were entitled to vote in the Scottish referendum and Scots outside Scotland and the people of England were not – but the last two groups do not live in Scotland.

Colin Campbell,

Braeside,

Shuttle Street, Kilbarchan.

SURELY in the New Year we would all wish an end to the neverendum madness of the past few years. Surely we must all now accept democratic decisions, some of which we may not like, as many of us did not the Brexit choice. Without this respect certain chaos follows, as we now witness daily.

This situation could be resolved at a stroke by legislating as soon as possible that any future referendum concerning constitutional change needs at least a two-thirds majority. Exactly as is required by the United States Congress. Now who, I wonder, could possibly argue against that?

Alexander McKay,

8/7 New Cut Rigg, Edinburgh.

HOW is it that the maxim that "no deal is better than a bad deal" was not unilaterally declared by the UK?

A bad deal should have been forecast after the uncivil and ungrateful manner in which David Cameron was treated by the Europeans, some two years ago.

We should have been free by now, unfettered by the third-class justice imposed by the European Court of Justice. We should also be unhindered by ties on our free trade with the rest of the world.

Where are the Churchills or the Thatchers, to lead us out from bondage?

Lawrence Bell,

11 North Street, Elie, Fife.