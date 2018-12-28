A 20-year-old man has died following a crash in the early hours in Coatbridge.

Police officers are appealing for information following the one car road traffic collision in Coatbridge this morning.

A Citreon vehicle was travelling along Hozier Street when it collided with a residential building on Newlands Street around 4:45am this morning.

Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old man was taken to Monklands hospital where he died a short time later.

Police have confirmed his family have been informed.

The building is currently cordoned off as a precaution.

Sergeant Stuart Bell of Motherwell, Road Policing Unit, said: “Officers are currently checking CCTV and making door to door enquiries in the area, however, we are appealing for anyone who may have seen this car prior to the incident taking place to get in contact with us.

“Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0620 of Friday 28 December 2018.”