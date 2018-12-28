A minute's silence will be held at Ibrox on Saturday in memory of those who tragically lost their lives in the Ibrox Disaster.
The silence will take place before the Rangers v Celtic clash to honour the 66 people lose their life at Ibrox on January 2nd 1971.
READ MORE: Flashback: Tragedy on stairway 13 event the Ibrox disaster
The tribute was confirmed by Celtic FC on social media who said it will take place before the match at Ibrox Stadium.
In a statement, the club said: "Celtic FC has been informed that a minute's silence will be held prior to Saturday's match in memory of the victims of the Ibrox Disaster of 1971."
#CelticFC has been informed that a minute's silence will be held prior to Saturday's match in memory of the victims of the Ibrox Disaster of 1971. pic.twitter.com/xD6ppfkbIA— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 27, 2018
66 Rangers supporters lost their lives following a crush on Stairway 13 with more than 200 people injured following a crush.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.