A minute's silence will be held at Ibrox on Saturday in memory of those who tragically lost their lives in the Ibrox Disaster. 

The silence will take place before the Rangers v Celtic clash to honour the 66 people lose their life at Ibrox on January 2nd 1971. 

The tribute was confirmed by Celtic FC on social media who said it will take place before the match at Ibrox Stadium.

In a statement, the club said: "Celtic FC has been informed that a minute's silence will be held prior to Saturday's match in memory of the victims of the Ibrox Disaster of 1971."

66 Rangers supporters lost their lives following a crush on Stairway 13 with more than 200 people injured following a crush.