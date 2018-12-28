The Department for Exiting the European Union has been accused of hiding the "unpleasant realities" of Brexit from the public, as new analysis suggested it only answered a fifth of Freedom of Information requests in full.

Research by the People's Vote campaign for a second referendum found DExEU refused to release any information for more than half of all requests, and only answered 21% in full between July 2016 and June 2017 - the lowest percentage of FOI requests granted in full across all of Whitehall.