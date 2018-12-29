MORE than 10,000 Scots have been disqualified for drink driving in the last four years.

Figures show 2,957 drivers were banned for getting behind the wheel while over the limit in 2017 alone.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats, who obtained the statistics, said drinking and driving is never an option.

The party’s transport spokesman Mike Rumbles called on Scottish ministers to “redouble” efforts to crack down on offenders.

He said: “At this time of year with people rushing home for Christmas, the lure of party season or people travelling the next morning, some people will be tempted to chance that they are ok to drive. But drinking and driving is never an option.

“These figures show that thousands of drivers every year are being disqualified for drink driving. Every single one of those incidents has the potential to result in an accident or even a death.

“We want everyone to enjoy the festive season safely and responsibly, and that means never drinking and driving.

“If you’re enjoying a drink this festive season, I urge you to call a taxi or ask a sober friend or family member to drive.

“The Scottish Government should redouble its efforts to work with venues and the alcohol industry to stamp out drink-driving.”

Figures released to the LibDems under Freedom of Information show drivers were hit with 31,305 disqualifications between 2015 and October 20 this year.

The vast majority of these – 10,530 – were for “driving or attempting to drive with alcohol level above limit”.

It comes after the party revealed almost 300 drivers are still behind the wheel in Scotland despite having 12 points or more on their record.

One driver was still on the road despite racking up a colossal 20 points.

Last month, The Herald told how police are preparing to profile and target potential drink-drivers based on their age and gender following the roll-out of new technology.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We fully support the current Police Scotland enforcement campaign which reinforces the message that the best approach is none.

“The consequences of drink-driving can be life changing and unfortunately there is a persistent minority of drivers who continue to ignore the law.

“Our message – and that of families, friends and work colleagues of those affected by drink driving – to these persistent perpetrators is absolutely clear; to drink and drive is utterly unacceptable and will ruin lives.”