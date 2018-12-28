A HOME Office video detailing how EU nationals can stay in the UK after Brexit has provoked outrage.

Critics said it highlighted the “horrible consequences” of leaving the EU and hit out at its cheerful tone.

The video, which features upbeat music and photos of smiling people, outlines the EU settlement scheme.

This will check the identity, UK residence status and criminal record of those who want to carry on living in the UK.

But Twitter users branded the video “shameful and embarrassing”, while the SNP called the UK Government’s policy an “utter disgrace”.

The party’s immigration spokesman Stuart McDonald MP said: “These adverts highlight the horrible consequences of Brexit and Theresa May’s obsession with ending free movement of people – both are grave mistakes.

“The SNP have committed to meet the fee for settled status applications for EU citizens working in the devolved public sector in Scotland.

“However, the idea that the rights of millions of people across the UK comes with a price tag and a deadline is an utter disgrace, and what the Tories aren’t advertising is that they are also bringing to an end our own rights to live, work, study and enjoy family life across the EU.

“Free movement has been hugely beneficial for Scotland, our people and our economy. The Tories at Westminster are making the case clearer than ever for Scotland to have an immigration policy suited to our specific circumstances and needs.”

The video says the EU settlement scheme will cost £65 to apply and £32.50 for children under 16. It will be free for those who already have a valid indefinite leave to remain document or a permanent residence card.

A Home Office spokesman said EU citizens make a huge contribution and it wanted them to stay. He added: “It is vital that EU citizens and their family members know their rights and entitlements are protected, and understand what to do when the Settlement Scheme goes live in March 2019.

“Official communications throughout 2018 have been pointing people towards reliable sources of information on GOV.UK. We’re making the application process as quick and user-friendly as possible. It will check three basic principles – identity, UK residence and criminality – and following the completion of two, successful private tests we will begin to roll-out the Scheme so that it is fully open by 30 March 2019.”