KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Michael Anthony John Ferguson, CBE, FRS. Regius Professor of Life Sciences and Academic Lead for Research Strategy. University of Dundee. For services to Science. (Dundee)

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

MVO

Sheena Ann Stuart. Housekeeper Balmoral Castle.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

DBE

Ann Heron Gloag, OBE. For services to Business and to Philanthropy. (Perth and Kinross)

Louise Livingstone Martin, CBE. For services to Sport. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

CBE

Professor Robert Bartlett, FBA, FRSE. Emeritus Professor of Medieval History. University of St Andrews. For services to History. (St Andrews, Fife)

Nicola Benedetti, MBE. Musician. For services to Music. (London)

Catherine (Kate) Thomson Caithness, OBE. President, World Curling Federation. For services to Sport. (Angus)

Susan Douglas-Scott. Chair Independent Living Fund Scotland. For services to Human Rights, to Disability and to LGBT Issues. (Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)

Professor Iain McInnes. Muirhead Professor of Medicine and director Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, University of Glasgow. For services to Medicine. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Diana Mary Murray. Chair Arts and Business Scotland. For services to the Cultural and Historic Environment in Scotland. (Dirleton, East Lothian)

OBE

Joan Nicol Aitken. Traffic commissioner Scotland. For services to the Scottish Transport System and to Road Safety. (Edinburgh)

Graham Bell. For services to Education to Residential Child Care and to Social Enterprise. (Argyll and Bute)

Peter Bennett. Managing director Prefabricated Access Suppliers' and Manufacturers' Association and chairman, Access Industry Forum. For services to Business. (Glasgow)

Annette Bruton. Formerly Principal Edinburgh College. For services to Education.

Elizabeth Ashley Cadman. Deputy head Department for International Development, Jordan. For services to International Development. (Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway)

Donald Alexander Cameron. Managing director Cameron Optometry. For services to Eyecare in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Maureen Campbell. Formerly Chair Scottish Swimming. For services to Swimming. (Sauchieburn, Stirling)

Stephen Alan Coleman. Chief executive Officer CodeBase. For services to Technology Entrepreneurship. (Edinburgh)

Professor Ian John Deary, FBA, FRSE. Professor of Differential Psychology and director of the Centre for Cognitive Ageing and Cognitive Epidemiology. University of Edinburgh. For services to the Social Sciences. (Edinburgh)

Professor Daniel Greelan Gorman. For voluntary service to the Promotion of Science and Engineering and to STEM Education in Kilmarnock and Ayrshire. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and Arran)

Jonathan Eugene Hart. Volunteer Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team. For services to Mountain Rescue in Scotland and to charity. (Spean Bridge, Inverness-shire)

Basil Gervase Francis Gerard Hood. Head of Resilience Office of the secretary of State for Scotland. For services to National Security. (London)

Sandra Mary Laurenson. Chief executive Lerwick Port Authority. For services to the UK Ports Industry and to the Scottish Economy. (Lerwick, Shetland)

Anne Lavery. Chief Operating Officer Citizen's Advice Scotland. For services to Consumers. (Clackmannanshire)

Therese Lebedis. Consultant Occupational Therapist in Stroke NHS Grampian. For services to Stroke Care and to Rehabilitation Services, particularly in Scotland. (Aberdeenshire)

Dr Stephen John Lee. Programme Group manager Forest Resources and Management, Forestry Commission. For services to Forestry. (Peebles, Scottish Borders)

Colin Scott Mackenzie, DL. Sheriff. For services to the community in the Western and Northern Isles of Scotland. (Isle of Lewis, Western Isles)

Susan Ann Mackenzie. Captain 2nd Inverness Girls' Brigade, East Church, Inverness. For services to Young People. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Professor Anna Louise Meredith. For services to Animal Welfare and to the Veterinary Profession. (Tweeddale)

Maureen Patricia O'Neill. Director Faith in Older People. For services to Older People and to Voluntary Organisations. (Ormiston, East Lothian)

Professor Raffaella Ocone. Professor of Chemical Engineering Heriot-Watt University. For services to Engineering. (Edinburgh, Midlothian)

Paul Okroj. Chair Scottish Volunteering Forum and Befriending Networks in Scotland. For voluntary service. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Ray Christopher John Riddoch. UK managing director Nexen. For services to the Oil and Gas Industry. (Aberdeenshire)

Professor Jonathan Robert Seckl. Moncrieff Arnott Professor of Molecular Medicine and vice Principal, Planning, Resources and Research Policy. University of Edinburgh. For services to Endocrinology and Clinical Science. (Edinburgh)

Professor Thomas William Smith. Head of Jazz. Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Artistic director, Scottish National Jazz Orchestra. For services to Education and to Jazz Music.

Maria Clare Walker. Formerly director of Education and Children's Services Aberdeenshire Council. For services to Education. (Errol, Perth and Kinross)

George Wilson Weir. Founder My Name'5 Doddie Foundation. For services to Rugby. to Motor Neurone Disease Research and to the community in the Scottish Borders. (Scottish Borders)

Lt Col Nicholas Marshall Wight-Boycott. The Royal Regiment of Scotland

MBE

Susan Ann Allen. Director of Estates and Commercial Services University of Glasgow. For services to Higher Education. (Great Ouseburn, North Yorkshire)

Rajinder Singh Bajwe. For services to the Hospitality Industry and to charity in Glasgow. (Dunbartonshire)

John Beaton. Works manager Monument Conservation Unit, Historic Environment Scotland. For services to the Built Environment and to the community in Argyll. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)

Catherine Margaret Bell. Formerly director Development and Alumni, University of Glasgow. For services to Education and to charity. (Glasgow)

Robert Andrew Richard Bradfield. Hydrographic Surveyor. For services to Navigation and Maritime Safety on the West Coast of Scotland. (Saffron Waldon, Essex)

Jane Cameron Bruce. Formerly Headteacher Papdale Primary School. For services to Education in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Jane Mary Campbell Morrison. For services to Outdoor and Adventure Sports in Scotland. (Leith, Edinburgh)

Dr Moira Colette Carter. Formerly Associate director Donor and Transport Services, Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service. For services to Blood Transfusion. (Dalkeith, Midlothian)

Hew Ormiston Chalmers. For services to Olympic Sport. (Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway)

Maj Nicholas Peter Colquhoun. The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Patricia Clark Erskine Craig. Personal secretary to director for Local Government and Communities Scottish Government. For services to Administration. (Armadale, West Lothian)

Audrey Cumberford. Formerly Principal and chief executive West College Scotland. For services to Further Education and the community in the West of Scotland. (Glasgow)

John Craig Davidson. For services to people with Tourette's Syndrome. (Scottish Borders)

Robert Gray Davidson. Chairman The Friends of Hugh Miller. For services to Palaeontology in Scotland. (Peterculter, Aberdeenshire)

Mario Di Maio. Operational Member Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team. For services to Mountain Rescue. (Bieldside, Aberdeen)

Thomas Dowens. Formerly director of Coaching Scottish Volleyball Association and head Coach, Senior Men's National Volleyball Team. For services to Volleyball. (Glasgow)

Andrew Martin Dytch. Chief executive ILM (Highland). For services to the Environment and to the community in the North of Scotland. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Alexander (Sandy) Stanley Farquharson. Formerly director The Marie Trust. For services to the Homeless, the Disabled and to Socially Excluded People. (Alva, Clackmannanshire)

Judith Irene Fish. Owner The Applecross Inn. For services to Tourism in the Highlands and to the community in Applecross, Ross-shire. (Applecross, Ross and Cromarty)

David William Fox-Pitt. Director WildFox Events. For services to the Adventure Challenge Industry and to Charity. (Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross)

David Robert Hastings. Formerly chief executive Strathleven Regeneration Community Interest Company. For services to Economic Regeneration in West Dunbartonshire. (Edinburgh)

Joseph Herd. Social Justice manager St Luke's High School, Barrhead. For services to Community Cohesion, to Education and to charity in East Renfrewshire. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

Charles Edwin Irwin. For services to Beekeeping and to the community in Glasgow. (Chryston, Lanarkshire)

Anne Marie Kennedy. For services to the community in East Renfrewshire. (Barrhead, Renfrewshire)

John Lammond Lindsay. For public and political service. (Biggar, South Lanarkshire)

Mary Lewis MacHin. County Ambassador Girlguiding Ross-shire. For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Ross-shire. (Dingwall, Ross and Cromarty)

Duncan MacInnes. For services to the Arts and to the Natural Environment in Sleat Isle of Skye. (Isle of Skye, Inverness-shire)

Sheila MacLeod. For services to charity in Inverclyde. (Gourock, Renfrewshire)

Gareth Gerald McAuley. For services to Football in Northern Ireland. (Glasgow)

Victoria Jane McCarthy. Director Reach for Autism. For services to the Autism Community in Inverclyde. (Renfrewshire)

Margaret Scott McCluskey. For services to the community in North Lanarkshire. (Airdrie, Lanarkshire)

Jacqueline Robertson McKelvie. Vice-Chairperson Oak Tree Housing Association. For voluntary service to Social Housing in Inverclyde. (Gourock, Renfrewshire)

Margaret Jean Mcdonald McLellan. For services to Highland Dancing. (Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire)

Jennifer Minto. Chair Islay WW100 Group. For services to World War One Commemoration and to the community in Islay. Argyll. (Isle of Islay, Argyll and Bute)

Marcia Frances Morris. For services to People with Learning Disabilities and their Families particularly in Aberdeenshire. (Ellon, Aberdeenshire)

Alan George Murray. Chief Operations Officer Waterski and Wakeboard Scotland. For services to Water Skiing. (Newburgh, Fife)

David Oddie. Honorary secretary and Treasurer The Society of the Friends of St Magnus Cathedral, Orkney. For services to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Inspector Craig Rankine, QPM. Police Service of Scotland. For services to Law and Order and Young People. (Clackmannanshire)

Keri Reid. Principal Teacher and International Schools Co-ordinator Muthill Primary School, Perth and Kinross. For services to Education. (Crieff, Perth and Kinross)

Belinda Roberts. Founder WeDO Scotland and managing director, Marvellous Mustard. For services to Business and to Entrepreneurship. (Edinburgh)

Gladys Sangster. Chair Cancer Research Aberdeen and North East Scotland. For services to Healthcare, to Music and to Charity in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen)

Peter John Scarlett. Leader Benchmark Woodwork Project. For services to the community in Ellon, Aberdeenshire. (Ellon, Aberdeenshire)

Williamina Shalliday. Director Business Development, Drummond International. For services to WW100 Scotland Commemorations. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

Mamun Ur-Rashid. For services to Business and to the community in Govan Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Jane Whinnett. Chair Nursery head Teacher Council. For services to Early Childhood Education. (Haddington, East Lothian)

Sheila Elizabeth Rose White. Community Learning and Development manager Glasgow Clyde College. For services to Community Learning and Development. (Glasgow)

Superintendent Rosemary Wright. Local Policing Development and Support Police Service of Scotland. For services to Mental Health Issues. (Dunbartonshire)

Elaine Wyllie. Founder The Daily Mile. For services to the Fitness of Children. (Burntisland, Fife)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Fiona Alderson. Technical Services manager School of Engineering, The University of Edinburgh. For services to Engineering and to Education. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Susan Anderson. Convenor Highland and Moray Children's Panel. For services to the Children's Hearing System in Scotland. (Banffshire)

Allan Beveridge. For voluntary service to the community in Peebles. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

Adam Black. Equality and Diversity Champion Glasgow Education Services. For services to Raising Awareness of Stammering. (Eaglesham, Renfrewshire)

Colin Andrew Webster Brown. Depute Provost Angus. For services to Local Government, Sport and to the community in Angus. (Forfar, Angus)

Andrew Robert John Burns. Street Chaplain. For voluntary service in Dundee. (Dundee)

Dorothy Irene Curr. For services to Tor and Manor Grange Nursing Homes Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Dorothy Devenny. For services to Foster Care in Glasgow. (Glasgow)

Barbara Louise Elborn. For services to the community in Newcastleton Scottish Borders.

Jane Anne Gibson. Founder Rebecca's Rainbow Heart Ebstein's Anomaly Trust. For services to Children with Ebstein's Anomaly and Advancing Children's Congenital Heart Services in Scotland. (Aberdeenshire)

Andrew Wilson Gordon. Chairman Longniddry Villa Football Club. For services to Football and the community in East Lothian. (Longniddry, East Lothian)

Angela Mary Gowdy. For services to Home Start Garioch to the RSPB and to Charity in Aberdeenshire. (Aberdeenshire)

John Alfred Jardine. For services to the University of St Andrews and the community in St Andrews Fife. (St Andrews, Fife)

Amanda Guiditta Kopel. For services to People with Life-limiting Degenerative Conditions and to the Implementation of Frank's Law in Scotland. (Kirriemuir, Angus)

Rosemary Ann Leiper. Formerly Breast Screening Radiographer NHS. For services to Breast Screening and to The Macular Society. (Aberdeen)

Mairi Levack. Formerly Coach North Uist Amateur Athletics Club. For services to Sport and to Young People on the Islands of North Uist, Benbecula and South Uist. (North Uist, Western Isles)

Alistair MacFadyen Livingston. Volunteer Tobermory Coastguard Rescue Team. For services to HM Coastguard. (Isle of Mull, Argyll and Bute)

Donald MacMillan. Councillor Mid Argyll. For services to Local Government. (Lochgilphead, Argyll and Bute)

Donald Mason. World War Two Historian. For services to the community in Caithness. (Thurso, Caithness)

Neil William Fraser McArthur. For services to charity and to the community in Monymusk Aberdeenshire. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Andrew Lawrence Grant McCormack. For services to Music in North East Scotland. (Dufftown, Moray)

Kenneth Richard McCubbin. Founder Member Galloway Mountain Rescue Team. For services to Mountain Rescue. (Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway)

Robert Arthur McInnes. Community Police Officer Camelon. For services to Law and Order in Falkirk. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Gillean Irralee McNab. For services to The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and to the community in Perthshire. (Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross)

William Fergus Mitchell. For services to the Golf Handicapping and Course Rating Systems in the UK and Abroad. (Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire)

Professor Colin Forbes Moffat. Emergency Response Volunteer British Red Cross. For voluntary service to the Red Cross in Northern Scotland. (Cove Bay, Aberdeen)

Winifred Stewart Muir. Volunteer Cancer Research UK. Rothesay. For services to Cancer Research. (Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute)

Terence John O'Brien. For services to Orienteering. (Glasgow)

Eileen Pike. For services to Music and to Musical Education in Aberdeenshire. (Aberdeen)

George Brownlie Prentice. Welfare Officer Edinburgh, Lothians and Borders Branch, RAF Association. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel and to the community in Coldingham, Berwick. (Eyemouth, Berwickshire)

James Irving Rae. For services to Eskrigg Nature Reserve and to the community in Lockerbie. (Lockerbie, Dumfries)

Peter Craig Robertson. For services to Rugby in Scotland and North East England. (Hexham, Northumberland)

Anne Brown Russell. Formerly Chair Sheffield Health Action Resource for Ethiopia. For services to Nursing and to Health Leadership in Ethiopia. (Edinburgh)

William Russell. Chief Coach Banchory and Stonehaven Athletic Club. For services to Athletics in North East Scotland. (Banchory, Kincardineshire)

Anne Robson Speirs. History Curator Bute Museum. For services to Education and to Historic Heritage on the Isle of Bute. (Rothesay, Argyll and Bute)

Linda Joyce Stephen. Volunteer Counsellor ChildLine. For services to Children and Young People. (Aberdeen)

Desley Jane Stickle. For services to the community in Unst Shetland. (Unst, Shetland)

Winifred Joyce Tulloch. For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Orkney. (Stromness, Orkney)

David Norman Turnbull. For voluntary service to the community in Peebles. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

Moira Elspeth Forbes Welsh. Formerly Postwoman Balquhidder Glen. For services to the community in Balquhidder Glen. (Lochearnhead, Stirling and Falkirk)

Alistair John Whitelaw. Officer 1st Lenzie Company. For services to the Boys' Brigade in East Dunbartonshire. (Lenzie, Dunbartonshire)

John Grant Wills. Founder and Coach Banchory Trampoline and Double-Mini Trampoline Club. For services to Trampolining in North East Scotland. (Banchory, Kincardineshire)

Elizabeth Tennent Brown Wilson. Chair Uddingston Pride. For services to the community in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire. (Uddingston, Lanarkshire)

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL

QPM

Detective Superintendent Sara Buchanan. Police Service of Scotland.

Constable Liam Fitzpatrick. Police Service of Scotland.

Nelson Telfer. Assistant chief Constable Police Service of Scotland.

QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL

QFSM

Group Manager Brenda Gillan. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Community Firefighter Kevin Phillip. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

QUEEN'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL

QAM

Paul Gowens. Lead consultant Paramedic Scottish Ambulance Service.