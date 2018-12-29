Three people with links to the University of Glasgow have been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Professor Iain McInnes, the Muirhead professor of medicine and director of the Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, has been made a CBE for services to medicine.

Ann Allen, executive director of estates and commercial services at the university, is made an MBE for services to higher education, while Cathy Bell, former director of development and alumni, is also made an MBE for services to education and charity.

The university said Prof McInnes is a global leader in arthritis research, and he has led numerous clinical trials and pathogenesis investigation programmes at an international level over the past two decades.

Professor Iain McInnes is made a CBE for services to medicine (University of Glasgow/PA)

For the last five years he has served as director of the ARUK Centre of Excellence for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

He said: ”Arthritis remains a major challenge for millions of people.

“It is lovely to receive this surprising but most welcome honour reflecting the extraordinary efforts of our team as we combat arthritis and seek to improve the lives of those affected.”

Ms Allen, a chartered surveyor, joined the University of Glasgow in April 2012 just as it was completing the purchase of the Western Infirmary site.

She said: “I am both surprised and humbled by this award.

The estates directorate is there to support all the amazing work of our students and researchers and that is where recognition should be.

“Whilst I get the honour, it should actually be for the whole directorate as due recognition to the incredible estates team that is contributing so much to the success of the university.”

Ms Bell retired from the university in 2017.

She said: “I am completely overwhelmed to have been recognised in this way, but this award is a greater recognition of the Glasgow family of world changers – the many wonderful development and alumni office colleagues with whom I worked for over 30 years – the inspirational academic and professional colleagues who made the job of establishing and grounding fundraising at the University of Glasgow so much easier.”