AS the political race of 2018 rapidly draws to the finishing line, the unwanted baton of "annus horribilis" is firmly in the grasp of the Conservative Party due almost entirely to Brexit and Universal Credit. Labour has come second due to anti-Semitism, a vague Brexit position and the "stupid woman" episode and the Scottish National Party is third with failing devolved policies which have mainly gone under the radar.

At the start of the 2019 race, who will pick up this unwanted baton? The Conservatives look as if they will grudgingly accept Mrs May's Brexit deal which will give some crumbs of comfort to both Leavers and Remainers and avoid both cliff edges and second referendums. Labour will help them in this task with a small rebellion and thus save face. This leaves the baton free to pass into Nicola Sturgeon's hands right from the start as she faces the consequences of her anti-Brexit stance, her battle with Alex Salmond, a possible teachers' strike, the fate of the primary one tests, the compromises needed to get Derek Mackay's budget passed and the acid test of making an actual decision on a second independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon had the race conditions mainly her way in 2018. Will 2019 be the complete opposite?

Dr Gerald Edwards,

Broom Road, Glasgow.

I HAVE a few remarks to make on today’s topics (December 28). Alexander McKay (Letters) wants a two-thirds majority as a basis for future referenda on constitutional change. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell “longs for a united Ireland”. If a border poll gave a 60/40 outcome in favour of a united Ireland, would Mr McKay want a Westminster government to veto it?

Jill Stevenson (Letters) thinks the “targets culture” shows the Scottish NHS up in a bad light. Thing is, the Scottish NHS is the best performing of all the home nations. England is doing so badly on targets, recruitment and the like, it would not surprise me if all stats on its performance were discontinued: then the smaller nations could do the same. A “good thing”? I have my doubts.

Rebecca McQuillan’s article ("Politically, England isn't so very different from Scotland, The Herald, Dedcmber 27), which was referenced by Sean Pigott (Letters, December 28) unfortunately missed out the different slant on migration within Scotland by John Curtice’s research. Professor Curtice found Scottish Labour and Tory supporters not only were far less tolerant on migration than the SNP, but also less tolerant than their counterparts in England; a country which has seen huge inward migration. This surely gives the lie to the narrative fed to us for decades about Scottish pro-independence “narrow nationalism”. If anyone deserves that tag, it would be Scottish Tory and Labour parties.

Mr Pigott also has an odd view of “socialism” in our society. You don’t have to have read Marx or Mien Kampf (who has?) to realise that from the time of Keir Hardie (opposed to eastern European miners being imported to work coal) to Gordon Brown and his “British jobs for British workers”, there is an undercurrent of nationalist protectionism within the Left. I would suggest it is one of the main component of Jeremy Corbyn's pro-Brexit economics.

GR Weir,

17 Mill Street, Ochiltree.

UKIP’s former leader, Diane James, says in a Facebook post that she wants England to seek independence from the UK to achieve Brexit.

Interesting, but it would actually achieve England/Wales-exit. As always, using GB/UK when they mean England.

But to be serious for a moment. It is a claim that England is a separate part of the UK. It would mean that the EU vote would give the four parts of the UK the result each voted for. More seriously, for the English “branch” parties in Scotland it would herald an existential crisis of unimaginable proportions. Along with their Scottish peers of the realm in the unelected House of Lords they would be out of Westminster and politically cast adrift until they re-orientated themselves within an independent Scotland.

Ironically, there is nothing they could do about it either. The majority English and Welsh block vote would override their position as it does at the moment in the UK affairs at Westminster. One is tempted to smile at the final slap in the face the “Unionistas” would receive. Their own political raison d’être and precious Union would finally give them a coup de grâce.

Adding to her point Ms James says she has a “funny feeling" that the Queen goes along with that too. Her majesty is termed ERII by choice, so no doubt this is her English title.

The hitherto unthinkable has been voiced that England (and Wales) could end the Precious Union first.

John Edgar,

1a Langmuir Quadrant, Kilmaurs.

THE SNP Government bought Prestwick Airport for £1 in 2013 with a view to returning it to profitability, ignoring the fact that the existing professional airport operators wouldn't touch it with a barge pole owing to the over-provision of airports in Scotland.

To date the SNP has poured £38.4 million of taxpayers' money into Prestwick with a further £7.6 million planned, this is a classic case of a Government completely out of its depth in a commercial enterprise it knows little about.

With passenger numbers at Prestwick still insignificant after five years the SNP needs to consider its position rather than continue to throw more and more taxpayers' money at a white elephant.

Dennis Forbes Grattan,

3 Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

LIKE the rest of the country I am exasperated by the total breakdown of our democracy; Theresa May has shown amazing resilience and stamina in the autumn negotiations over Brexit but she has now shown an outright arrogance and contempt for our Parliament and our People. A vote at the end of the five-day debate should have happened; The Labour vote of no confidence should have been addressed; the SNP debate on Brexit should have been respected (It has three times the Parliamentary votes of the DUP). Mrs May has insisted it is the responsibility of the SNP to support a Brexit deal which Scotland is clearly against.

Mrs May and all the MPs are in the middle of a lengthy festive period holiday – as opposed to the police, nurses, doctors and so on who keep the country running 24/7.

The Government should call a people's referendum as the only way out of this national crisis.

Iain McNicol,

Dunvegan, Port Appin, Argyll.