Charlie Brooker’s dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror has returned to Netflix with a feature-length interactive episode entitled Bandersnatch.
The episode uses Netflix’s interactive story features, allowing the audience to choose the fate of protagonist Stefan, a video game developer living in 1984.
Beginning with a choice between Stefan’s breakfast cereal and quickly spiralling into much darker decisions, the storyline is in the hands of the viewer, a feature social media users have been finding incredibly stressful.
Many felt the hardship faced by Stefan was all their fault, leading to dramatic reactions on Twitter.
Here are some of the funniest tweets and memes about the episode… Watch out for spoilers if you haven’t seen it yourself.
1. Some weren’t prepared for the interaction at all.
2. Many felt they weren’t qualified to choose Stefan’s breakfast.
3. Poor Stefan didn’t fare well with this person’s instruction.
4. Some enjoyed the amount of control they had…
5. Whereas some wanted to avoid any blame.
6. The creators of Black Mirror didn’t want Stefan to have a good time.
7. People stayed up late to re-evaluate their choices.
8. It’s safe to say that the episode took a lot of people’s energy.
9. For those who haven’t yet watched Bandersnatch, here’s a good summary.
Bandersnatch is only available on devices that support interactive content, which means most newer devices, including TVs, game consoles, web browsers, and smartphones running the latest version of the Netflix app.
