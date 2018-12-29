AN attempted murder probe has been launched after a car was driven at a man in Tollcross in Glasgow - the second such incident in just over a week.

Police said the 32-year-old victim was walking along Muiryfauld Drive, next to Tollcross Park, at 10.32am on Boxing Day when a dark coloured car was driven at him.

They said he was knocked over the perimeter fence of the park before the vehicle drove off at speed along Drumover Drive and onto Tollcross Road.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Kelly from Shettleston CID said: “The area was busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time of the incident and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“You may have been within the park at the time, or noticed a dark coloured car driving at speed, if you noticed anything at all suspicious then please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Shettleston CID via 101."

The incident occurred a week after a 19-year-old man was also driven at in Tollcross Road.

A car was driven at the man at 2.45pm on December 16 in an incident also being treated as an attempted murder.