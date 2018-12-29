A TEENAGER was stabbed after a large scale brawl near a pub in Holytown, North Lanarkshire.
Police said the 16-year-old was stabbed in the torso following the incident in the early hours of today.
They were called out shortly after 12.30am to the disturbance near the White House Bar in Main Street.
The victim was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment for a head injury and his stab wounds.
He was later released.
Detective Constable Colin Pendrich, from Wishaw CID, said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning who either witnessed the disturbance, or has any information regarding people involved, to please get in touch.
“I would also urge anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage to pass this on to our enquiry team."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101.
