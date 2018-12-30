NHS staff should receive a refund for the cost of parking at hospitals, according to the Scottish Conservatives.

Ruth Davidson’s party believes the move would cost around £2.7m and could be paid for through the extra funding provided to the SNP Government.

Miles Briggs, the Scottish Tory health spokesperson, said: “It would make a practical improvement to the working lives of NHS staff, many of whom work long and awkward hours at these hospitals.

The SNP Government has scrapped the fees for many hospitals, but staff and patients are charged at three major hospitals built under the private finance initiative (PFI).

These parking charges still exist as it was judged that the PFI contracts, a scheme originally supported by the Tories, were too costly to buy out.

At Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, part of crisis-hit NHS Tayside, there are 496 dedicated staff parking spaces, with permits costing £408 a year. The Tories estimate that refunding the charge would cost £202,000 a year.

Similarly, there are 941 spaces for staff at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, at which the standard rate is £105 month.

At NHS Lothian’s Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, 1127 staff parking places are available, with the most expensive costing £255 a year.

Ninewells parking is operated by Indigo Infra Dundee Ltd, Glasgow Royal Infirmary’s car park is run by APCOA, while the charges for the hospital in Edinburgh are set by Consort Healthcare.

It emerged recently that Health Secretary Jeane Freeman wrote to APCOA urging it to stop "pursuing" staff over parking debts.

Some employees had incurred thousands of pounds in charges after being refused reduced cost permits.

Tory figures show that a refund for hospitals in Glasgow and Edinburgh would cost around £1.13m and £1.3m annually.

Briggs has called for a feasibility study to be set up to calculate the total cost of future refunds, but believes the Barnett consequentials recently announced by the UK Government for Holyrood could absorb the charges. His party believes the SNP Government should give NHS boards extra resources to pay for the refunds.

He added: “This would be the kind of gesture that would be affordable thanks to Barnett consequentials, and show NHS staff that they are valued by government and the taxpayer.

“The SNP Government previously pledged to make parking free at hospitals across the country. Just because PFI deals exist at three major hospitals doesn’t mean ministers can’t do something to make up the costs.

“We need to see action to end the unfair costs NHS staff in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee face."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "We agree that parking charges at hospitals puts an unnecessary financial burden on NHS staff as well as patients and their families. This is why the Health Secretary recently wrote to APCOA, the firm that runs the car park at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, to urge them to reconsider their policy of pursuing NHS staff over parking fines, as well as the increased charges which have been added to the original fines.

"The Scottish Government has made it clear repeatedly that we would like charges abolished at all hospital car parks. We have done this in NHS-owned hospitals across Scotland, but unfortunately there are three car parks locked into long-term PFI contracts which precede this Government.”