A HISTORIC Scottish theatre is remembering its orchestra members who served in the Great War with a tribute before their Hogmanay Live show - which could be beamed to 100 countries around the world.
Tivoli Theatre, in Aberdeen, is broadcasting the Lest We Forget tribute to honour the seven men who served with the Gordon Highlanders Regiment who lost their lives in the First World War.
The show, featuring the Graham Geddes Band and five piece rock Dunfermline rock band Dancing on Tables, at the theatre tomorrow night, will be broadcast at www.hogmanaylive.com.
Brian Hendry, director of Tivoli Theatre, said they had already had potential viewers logging in from around 55 countries when they launched the website and they hope to reach 100. He said the tribute would toast "all the ones who made a change for us today." The show is free to watch online.
