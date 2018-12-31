Virgin Trains is urging passengers to use toilets appropriately after a passenger attempted to flush away a bra, causing a a blockage.

The train operator revealed other misguided uses of onboard toilets included passengers flushing nappies and a football scarf, while items lost down the pan on trains include glasses and wedding rings.

The company, which runs the InterCity West Coast mainline service between London and Glasgow, said four toilets per day were taken out of service , totalling more than 18,000 lost toilet hours per year.

Incorrect toilet use saddled the firm with a repair bill of over £180,000.

Wet wipes accounted for over 90% of onboard blockages, the firm said, with even wipes labelled as "flushable" still leading to problems due to clogging of internal pipes.

Talking toilets and tongue-in-cheek signage are used on Virgin Trains to promote responsible toilet use.

Michael Jacks, head of fleet and engineering at Virgin Trains, said: "It did make us smile when we found the bra as it's not something you would expect to find.

"But it does highlight a very serious issue, and one that greatly impacts on our customers.

"Bins are provided, and we would remind everyone to follow the 3Ps of flushing. Only pee, poo and paper should be flushed down any toilet."