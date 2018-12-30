Younger listeners are unlikely to be seeing the New Year in to Auld Lang Syne, according to research from an online music service.

The next generation are more likely to let old anthems be forgotten, according to Deezer, which says its statistics show Auld Lang Syne is not a Hogmanay hit with younger listeners.

"We two have paddled in the stream" is the English translation of the opening line of Robert Burn's fourth verse, but online streaming data shows that the traditional ballad is losing popularity, with mainly older generations still listening.

The song, based on the Rabbie Burns poem, was the most-played track in the ten minutes between 11.55pm on New Year's Eve 2017 and 12.05am on January 1 this year, according to the streaming service.

However, the hymn to the passing of the old year may be a tradition that is lost on a new generation, with 18 to 25-year-old listeners making up only 5 per cent of those streaming on Hogmanay. More than half of all Auld Lang Syne streams are from listeners aged over 45.

Deezer editor Adam Read said: "This New Year's Eve, we're encouraging more young people to embrace the festive tradition of singing Auld Lang Syne."

The song remains popular in Glasgow, the location of the most streams. This is followed by Farnham in Surrey, with Aberdeen, Barry and Great Yarmouth rounding off the top five.

Burns first penned the poem in 1788, claiming to have collected the verse from a more ancient Scots folk song, and it was later put to a traditional folk melody.

Since then it has spread throughout the world as a New Year tradition.