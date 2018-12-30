Police have named the man who died when a minibus overturned in the Scottish Borders on Saturday.

Ross Jones Barker, 59, from East Lothian died and several other passengers were seriously injured when the minibus carrying 23 passengers overturned on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Six of the men on board remain in hospital with serious injuries but Police Scotland said they were currently considered stable.

Of the 23 other men also on board, aged between 24 and 75, fourteen were initially taken to Borders General Hospital, eight to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and one was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

After the incident, at 10.50am on Saturday December 29th, the the road was closed in both directions until 9pm to allow accident investigators from the Road Policing Unit to conduct operations at the scene and to allow the minibus to be recovered.

Police said they were still investigating the circumstances of the accident. Chief Inspector Steven Duncan of the Lothians & Scottish Borders Police Division said: “This has been an outing among friends and associates which has turned into tragedy.

“Our sympathies are with Ross’ family, who have respectfully requested privacy during this terrible ordeal as they try to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts also remain with all those injured and their families."

He said colleagues in the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, had provided the police with vital help.

“We’re also very grateful to the NHS, Scottish Borders Council and the public for their support of officers and all those affected.”

Prayers for those involved, who are undestood to have been on hteir way to Kelso races, will be said at Newtongrange Church Hall on Sunday evening.



The Rev Malcolm Muir said: "There is a solemnity across the village at the moment. Yesterday a lot of people were in shock.



"Newtongrange is a tight-knit community though it is also very inclusive of people who have moved to the area, and it has a very strong sense of identity."



Many of those on the bus are believed to be regulars at The Dean Tavern in Newtongrange.



In a post on Facebook on Saturday, pub staff said: "The management and staff would like to pass on our condolences to those affected by the horrific accident on the way to Kelso today.



"As we wait for more news to come through, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those affected." More than 80 people have left condolence messages on the post