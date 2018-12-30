SNP ministers have been savaged after admitting they knew for a month about money problems at the Scottish factory that laid off 310 workers on Christmas Eve.

The Scottish Government confirmed it first learned of “financial difficulties” at tech firm Kaiam in West Lothian on November 22.

A month later, on December 21, staff at the Livingston plant were warned they would not receive their Christmas wages because of cash-flow problems.

Boss Bardia Pezeshki had visited staff the previous day, but made no mention of pay being delayed before flying back to the firm’s HQ in California.

Administrators were appointed on December 22, and on Christmas Eve staff were told that 310 or the 338 employees would be made redundant with immediate effect.

Blaming trading losses and a lack of orders, the administrators said lay-offs were the only option, and the plant would be mothballed as a new buyer was sought.

Labour said the timeline raised “serious questions” about the honesty of ministers.

The firm was given £850,000 in taxpayer-funded grant four years ago to secure jobs that might have otherwise gone to China, on condition the work was secure until 2021.

A fundraising appeal for the workers has so far raised around £21,000, just £70 each.

The two SNP politicians for the area, MP Hannah Bardell and MSP Angela Constance, have both criticised Kaiam for abandoning the workforce.

Ms Bardell has also urged people to make donations to laid-off Kaiam staff.

Lothians Labour MSP Neil Findlay said it was “truly astonishing” that ministers had known about problems at Kaiam while the situation deteriorated.

He said: “These revelations raise very serious questions about the honesty and integrity of the SNP Government.

“After being informed on 22 November that Kaiam was in serious difficulty, the Government appears to have done nothing, leaving 300 families with no wages or job at Christmas.

"If, as appears, ministers knew Kaiam was going to close but said nothing until it was too late, it would be one of the most cynical acts of political deception I have ever seen to allow SNP MPs and MSPs to then pose as champions of the community and help with fundraising.

"It makes me sick to the pit of my stomach to think the workers, their families and the Livingston community have been treated this way.

"

SNP business minister Jamie Hepburn, said: “The Kaiam Livingston employees are our immediate priority and we will do everything in our power to help those affected by redundancy.

“Scottish Enterprise will work with the administrators to understand the potential options for the business going forward and explore all possibilities to rescue the jobs.

"