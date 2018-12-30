RUTH Davidson is facing a potential challenge from one of the SNP’s most prominent anti-Brexit campaigners at the next Holyrood election.

MEP Alyn Smith has been “sounded out” for the SNP candidacy in Edinburgh Central, which the Scottish Tory leader won by just 610 votes in 2016.

Mr Smith, 45, whose 15-year stint in Brussels ends in March if the UK leaves the EU, told the Scotland on Sunday newspaper he was currently focused on “stopping Brexit”.

However he did not rule out standing for Holyrood.

He was also reported to have been approached about standing against other sitting Tory MSPs in 2021 or against Tory MPs at the next general election, which is due in 2022.

An SNP source said that if the former lawyer stood for selection in Edinburgh Central “he’d get it, and he could beat Ruth,” adding he might also stand for Westminster against Tory Stephen Kerr in Stirling or Luke Graham in Ochil & South Perthshire.

Mr Smith would be a strong contender against Ms Davidson, despite her national profile.

The Edinburgh Central constituency was Labour-held from 1999 until 2011, when it was won by the SNP’s Marco Biagi.

However Mr Biagi stood down at the 2016 election, pitching SNP novice Alison Dickie against Ms Davidson, who by then had been Scottish Tory leader for almost five years.

The seat includes the New Town, some of the most anti-Brexit, and anti-Independence, turf in the country, as well as student areas around Edinburgh University.

Although Ms Davidson campaigned for Remain, she has since swung behind Theresa May’s Brexit deal, while Mr Smith’s profile as an anti-Brexit campaigner has grown ever stronger.

He received a standing ovation in the European Parliament after the EU referendum, telling fellow MEPs: "Please, remember this. Scotland did not let you down. Please, I beg you, cher colleagues, do not let Scotland down now."

He was also one of the cross-party group of Scots politicians behind the recent legal case at the European Court of Justice that showed the UK has the power to stop Brexit unilaterally.

If Ms Davidson did lose the seat, she would still be returned to Holyrood by the list system.

The Scottish Labour MEP Catherine Stihler recently announced she was quitting Brussels to work for a global non-profit organisation, Open Knowledge.

A Scottish Tory spokeswoman said: “Ruth will be standing up for all those in Edinburgh Central who want to get Nicola Sturgeon out of government, and stop yet another referendum on independence.”