SCOTLAND has been warned to brace itself for a big chill and white out conditions early in the New Year.

The Met Office forecast a colder-than-normal three months until April as low as -16C (3F).

After a mild and dry New Year’s Eve, January to March is three times more likely to be much colder than normal than much milder, the Met Office said.

The Met Office said Arctic air brings a back-to-work chill with 3-6C highs for most from Wednesday until Saturday. White-outs are due after the weekend as schools go back, with a repeat of last winter’s snowy Beast from the East set to follow.

Cold winds threaten from January 14 amid winter’s coldest spell so far, said ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of weathertrending. The Met Office is briefing emergency services, councils and transport chiefs to brace for worse cold weather impacts than usual ahead.

Last winter’s Beast from the East caused -13C chaos in late February and March. But the phenomenon can be colder if occurs at height of winter in January. -16C is forecast ahead by The Weather Company, the world’s biggest commercial forecaster.

The Met Office said the cause of last winter’s problems occurred again last week. High-altitude North Pole air temperatures have increased rapidly. Known as a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming,’ it often shunts bitter low-level Arctic air to chill Scotland from the east two weeks later.

The Met Office three-month forecast said: “For January and January-March, below-average temperatures are more likely than above-average. The likelihood of impacts from cold weather is greater than normal. A Sudden Stratospheric Warming event disrupts the Polar Vortex and substantially increases the chances of colder-than-normal conditions.

“The probability the UK average temperature for January-March will fall into the coldest of our five categories is 30-35 per cent. The probability of the warmest category is 10-15 per cent.”

A Met Office forecaster said: “It turns colder into the New Year, then unsettled next week with snow possible, perhaps to low levels in the North. After January 13, a change to much colder weather occurs, with increasing likelihood of frost and snow.”