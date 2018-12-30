Pictures: Gordon Terris/The Herald.

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a torchlight procession through Edinburgh to start this year’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Locals and tourists joined last night’s walk along with pipers, drummers and dance groups along the Royal Mile.

As part of the Year of Young People events, youth groups lead the procession into Holyrood Park where the outline of Scotland was formed by lit torches.

Organisers had said that Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations will mark the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “The torchlight procession is Edinburgh Hogmanay’s iconic opening event and this year will close the Year of Young People with ScotArt.

“This year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has a fantastic line-up of events for young and old under the banner We Love You, a celebration of Scotland’s long-standing cultural ties with Europe.”

Edinburgh Lord Provost Frank Ross said: “It is a special moment to lead such a breathtaking torchlight procession through Scotland’s capital and to see people come together from all over the world to celebrate the start of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

“You see the city at its best and you can’t help but feel proud of its streets and its people.”

The event kicks off a series of celebrations across the city and beyond as Scots ring in the New Year.

Edinburgh will celebrate in traditional style with the its annual street party pop concert on three stages around the city center, a concert in Princes Street Gardens and the open-air ‘Ceilidh under the Castle’.

Meanwhile, Stirling plans to hold its biggest ever midnight fireworks display above the walls of Stirling Castle, the annual Stonehaven Fireball festival will see 60 marchers take to the streets, while Oban is also staging an open-air concerts up to the bells.

Police have urged everyone attending Hogmanay events to plan ahead.

Chief Superintendent Kenny MacDonald said: “Safety is a top priority for Police Scotland and we ask revellers to act responsibly and not let their enjoyment of the evening be ruined by over-consumption of alcohol. We urge people to look after each other, family and friends.

“The street party is a lively occasion and our officers will provide a high-visibility presence, both within the event arena and the surrounding areas, and can be approached with any concerns or inquiries.

“On behalf of Edinburgh division, I would like to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable Hogmanay and new year.”