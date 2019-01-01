SCOTTISH ministers feared the public believed an establishment “cover up” was protecting powerful people linked to Dunblane killer Thomas Hamilton, archives have revealed.

Papers released by the National Records of Scotland show the Lab-LibDem Scottish cabinet discussed how to “close the story down” and put an end to conspiracy theories in 2003.

It followed the sealing of a 1991 police report into Hamilton for 100 years, fuelling speculation that it referred to his connections to prominent Scottish figures.

Hamilton, who was known to local politicians, murdered 16 children and a teacher at Dunblane Primary School in 1996 before shooting himself.

As part of Lord Cullen’s inquiry into the massacre, some of the records relating to Hamilton were closed for 100 years to protect any child victims and their siblings.

This included a 1991 report by detective sergeant Paul Hughes of Central Scotland Police who investigated Hamilton’s alleged physical abuse of children at a summer camp he ran.

It recommended Hamilton be prosecuted for his behaviour, but Mr Hughes’s police superiors and the local procurator fiscal declined to take any further action.

The Hughes report also recommended Hamilton should lose his firearms licence.

Amid calls from the SNP and others to publish the full report, then Lord Advocate Colin Boyd QC discussed the 100 year closure decision at the Scottish cabinet of 12 February 2003.

“If it was likely to be helpful in ending the speculation, he [Mr Boyd] would consider releasing an adapted report,” the minute said.

“But since it did not include the type of references suspected, it might lead to calls for other papers to be released. The rules were in place to protect children and young people.”

In the cabinet discussion, ministers said it should be “conveyed strongly” that closure of the file was “to protect the interests of the children”.

However there was also an admission that “there was a strong public perception of a cover up. A 100 years closure seemed incomprehensibly lengthy to the public”.

The minute went on: “What mattered was to close the story down. Releasing a sanitised form of the report would be more difficult than was generally thought and administratively costly. Doing so might not be sufficient to satisfy concerns.”

In the end, the Lord Advocate reviewed the report for possible disclosure.

However it was not until September 2005 that he lifted a 100-year restriction on a suite of documents relating to Dunblane, making edited forms available for public inspection.

Only a tiny fraction of Dunblane files remain closed for 100 years, as they contain personal profiles, photographs, medical reports and post mortem reports on the victims.