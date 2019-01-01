THE effect of dead hedgehogs on the ballot box was raised by Jack McConnell in the run up to the 2003 Scottish election, newly released cabinet minutes show.

The then Labour First Minister demanded to know why a cull of the animals in the Western Isles had been sanctioned during the election campaign, potentially angering voters.

He ordered LibDem environment minister Ross Finnie to explain the unfortunate timing.

Scottish Natural Heritage ordered the extermination of non-native hedgehogs in the Outer Hebrides to protect rare wading birds, whose eggs were being eaten by the animals.

The quango estimated 5000 beasts, all derived from imports and escapes in the 1970s, would be trapped and killed by lethal injection across North and South Uist and Benbecula.

It prompted an outcry from animal lovers, including the Hedgehog Society, who said the cull was unnecessary and called for the creatures to be relocated, not executed.

At the time, the Western Isles seat was being defended by Labour’s Alasdair Morrison, who had backed the “complete eradication” of the invaders.

Under the heading “Hedgehogs”, the cabinet minute of 23 March 2003 recorded: “The First Minister noted that Scottish Natural Heritage will begin its hedgehog cull in the Western Isles on 7 April. He questioned why the cull had been planned to take place during the election period and asked Mr Finnie for advice.

“Action: Mr Finnie and Environment and Rural Development Department.”

Mr Morrison went on to hold the constituency in May 2003 but with a reduced vote share and a narrower majority, his advantage over the SNP slipping from 2093 to 720.

SNH managed to find just a quarter of the 200 animals expected on North Uist in the first £90,000 leg of the cull, forcing it to defend a cost of £1800 per Tiggywinkle.