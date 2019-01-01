THE Scottish cabinet was told to expect the 2003 war in Iraq to be short and successful, according to official files released by the National Records of Scotland.

The wildly inaccurate scenario was laid out in a paper by deputy First Minister Jim Wallace, then leader of the Scottish LibDems, on the eve of the conflict.

Initial combat operations in the US-led invasion lasted more than six years, cost 179 British lives, and lead to thousands of civilian deaths at the hands of insurgents and Islamic State.

Military intelligence used to justify the war - that former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction - would also prove wrong.

The Scottish cabinet discussed the looming conflict on 19 February 2003, four days after around 1m people marched in cities across the UK against military action.

Mr Wallace’s paper looked at the potential domestic effects of a war in Iraq.

Under Scenario, it said: “The work which has been done assumes that there might be within the coming months a short, military successful war involving British forces against Iraq”.

It said the principal economic effects would be a “rapid rise in oil prices, probably for a short period”, some “instability in financial markets”, and “fluctuations in tourism”.

Although MPs did not vote for war until March 18 and it did not begin until March 20, the paper said a call-up of medical reservists had already affected the Scottish NHS.

Glasgow and Edinburgh were also designated “receiving airports” for casualties, which “could include Iraqi as well as British casualties”.

Mr Wallace’s paper warned of “significant” potential issues in relation to public safety and public order, including the heightened threat of a retaliatory terrorist attack.

“Anti-war demonstrations are already presenting significant public order issues,” it said.

“If the present international situation continues in April and May, there will be public order issues during a Scottish Election campaign. These have already been discussed with Chief Constables, whose aim will be to allow as normal a campaign as possible to be conducted safely, bearing in mind the position of ministers particularly.”

There was a fear of attacks against Muslims in Scotland.

It went on: “Reassurance will be needed for all sections of the Scottish population, including Muslim residents. The level of community tension will need to be carefully monitored.

“Although some groups of Scottish Muslim origin are strongly anti-war, others will be concerned that they will be themselves under threat.

“Ministers will wish to make it clear, as after September 11, that the actions being taken by the UK government in Iraq, and by the police and security services, are not targeted at Muslim residents in general, and should not offer support for racist or other attacks.”

The day after MPs voted for military action, First Minister Jack McConnell told cabinet the war “could be expected to begin within 24 hours”, and that he and Mr Wallace would visit a “Special Intelligence Centre in Glasgow” the next day to learn more.

Ministers agreed they should “take every opportunity to reassure ethnic minority communities and seek to reduce community tensions”.