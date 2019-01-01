THE new Labour-LibDem government of 2003 was immediately warned it faced “draconian” budget measures after promising to spend more than it could afford.

Cabinet papers released by the National Records of Scotland show Labour finance minister Andy Kerr said the two-party government had effectively run out of reserves.

The “constant stream of requests” for extra cash had to stop, he told colleagues.

At the cabinet of 23 May 2003, three weeks after a second coalition executive was elected, Mr Kerr drummed the need for “financial discipline” into fellow ministers,

The cabinet minute said ministers were told they “had effectively committed all central resources for the current and following 2 years and had kept no central reserve for 2003/04. Mr Kerr said that the situation was tight but manageable”.

It went on: “New commitments should be avoided and it would be important for Ministers… to avoid raising unrealistic expectations” about extra spending.

Mr Kerr also revealed “a gap in resources for 2005/06”, which would have to be filled by an unprecedented raid on a contingency fund known as the end year flexibility (EYF).

The following month, Mr Kerr presented a paper on the “financial implications of the partnership agreement” underpinning the whole government.

It said that although new commitments could be met from existing spending plans, there were “serious pressures” on budgets in 2005/06 which would roll forward into future years.

The situation that year would be “very tight”, he wrote.

He said ministers should apply for funds by 20 June, with cabinet sign off by August 13.

“I am aware that colleagues may feel this approach a little draconian,” he said.

Later that summer, Mr Kerr warned colleagues of another black hole in the 2006/07 budget.

“The package I am recommending will involve inescapable commitment to over £150m spending in 2006/07 for which we have no cover,” he admitted in a memo to the cabinet.

He said it was politically vital to deliver on the Partnership Agreement, but added: “Colleagues should be aware of the strain that this places on our forward position - and that the constant stream of requests for additional central funds that has been a feature of the period since the election will have to stop.

“I will simply no longer have additional resources to offer, however pressing the case.”

Despite the concerns, the budget pressures pale in comparison to austerity cuts since 2010.