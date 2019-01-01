A CLUE to one of the worst moments of Jack McConnell’s premiership has been revealed in newly released Scottish cabinet papers.
In April 2004, the then Labour First Minister became a laughing stock after appearing in New York in a bizarre white blouse, an event from which his reputation never quite recovered.
Mr McConnell donned the baggy New Romantic-style chemise for a Dressed to Kilt show at Sotheby’s during Tartan Week.
Official papers show a possible inspiration for the decision - another Labour minister previously attended a Dressed to Kilt event and gave a highly positive report to the cabinet.
Then culture minister Frank McAveety told Mr McConnell about in in November 2003.
The cabinet minute states: “Mr McAveety said that he had attended the ‘Dressed to Kilt’ event in Los Angeles.
“The event received a lot of coverage and Mr McAveety had met a number of senior people involved in the ‘Friends of Scotland’ initiative, and made good contacts to help develop Scotland as a venue for film production.”
Mr McConnell later explained his fashion gaffe was caused by being overweight.
After putting on two stones as First Minister, he couldn’t squeeze into the jacket he hoped to wear with a designer striped kilt that night, forcing him to go out in a shirt alone.
