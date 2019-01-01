HUNDREDS of Scottish Government archives from an earlier, and very different, phase of devolution have been released by the National Records of Scotland.

The newly opened files from 2003 include Scottish Cabinet discussions about the looming war in Iraq, striking firefighters, and even a hedgehog cull in the Outer Hebrides.

They also cover the Scottish Parliament’s second election, which resulted in First Minister Jack McConnell heading another Labour-led coalition with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

In contrast to today’s focus on the constitution and combative relations between Edinburgh and London, relations with the UK Labour government are revealed as more cordial.

Discussions over spending also seem more quaint given today’s accumulated austerity cuts.

These papers are made available to the public as part of the Scottish Government’s proactive commitment to releasing archived records after 15 years.

Paul Lowe, Chief Executive of NRS and Keeper of the Records of Scotland, said: “These records are important for our understanding of our recent history as well as the fabric of our society.

“It’s fascinating to see the range of important issues covered in 2003 ranging from discussions on civil partnerships to child protection and cultural policy in Scotland.”

SNP Parliament Business minister Graeme Dey said: “The vast resource of information that’s been made available for members of the public to view at the NRS, as well as the wealth of documents which have been published on our website, shows the Scottish Government’s commitment to openness and transparency.

“I am sure that these newly opened files will make for fascinating reading.”