ALISTAIR Darling insisted on being a part-time Scottish Secretary after being handed the role in the notoriously botched reshuffle of 2003, official papers show.

Mr Darling, who later led the pro-Union Better Together campaign in the 2014 independence referendum, said his “primary job” would be UK Transport Secretary.

His attitude was discussed at the Scottish cabinet of 18 June 2013, five days after Tony Blair carried out one of the most chaotic reshuffles in political history.

The then Labour PM tried to introduce sweeping constitutional changes alongside personnel moves, causing widespread confusion within the government.

At one point, it was unclear if he had abolished the Scottish Secretary’s job after the Scotland Office was consumed by a Department of Constitutional Affairs.

It was then confirmed that Mr Darling, who had been Transport Secretary for more than a year, would hold the title of Scottish Secretary as well.

The Scottish cabinet minute records a discussion between Mr Darling and Mr McConnell three days after the reshuffle which Mr McConnell described as “useful”.

It said: “Mr Darling said that the Secretary of State for Scotland and Scotland Office titles remained. His focus, however, would be on Transport, which he regarded as his primary job.

“He had made it clear that he did not intend to do anything which could be done by the [Scottish] Executive. Mr Darling saw his role not as intervening in issues which could be resolved bilaterally by the Executive with the other UK Government Departments, but rather as stepping in when asked by the Executive to do so.”

With an eye to public relations, Mr Darling, now Lord Darling, said if the new arrangement saved the Executive money “it would be important to do something symbolic” with it.

Mr Darling served as both Transport Secretary and Scottish Secretary for three years.

With the SNP in power in Edinburgh and the constitution to the fore, no Scottish Secretary today would dare take such a hands-off, part-time approach to the role.

In another example of the very different political climate in 2003, the cabinet papers show the reluctance of Scottish ministers to legislate on same-sex civil partnerships.

Rather than craft a Scots law, ministers were keen to let the UK legislate on their behalf under the Sewel convention, something the SNP regard as a constitutional problem.

Indeed, the Scottish cabinet seemed reluctant to venture into the subject at all.

In a September 2003 memo, then justice minister Cathy Jamieson implied the issue was being forced on ministers and a careful media campaign was needed to avoid a row.

“I anticipate that the Executive will come under sustained pressure to make progress in addressing the legal rights of same-sex couples and therefore we should concede that legislation is necessary,” she wrote.