Police investigating a theft from a donation box at a Hindu temple have released images of a man they want to trace.
Detectives said a "significant sum" was taken from the Edinburgh Hindu Mandir Cultural Centre in Leith during a break-in on November 26.
The theft happened at the St Andrew Place premises at around 2pm.
Officers want to speak to a man described as 40-50 years old and pictured wearing a red jacket, a green or grey baseball cap, jeans and dark trainers.
Detective Sergeant Kevin Tait said: "Anyone who may recognise this man, or who has information relevant to the theft, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.
"Those who may be able to help can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4243 of November 26, or make an anonymous call to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
