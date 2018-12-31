A MUM in a head-on smash was cut free after her car plunged down an embankment on Skye.

Sharon Anslow was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness with suspected serious pelvic injuries (just before noon on Saturday 29 Dec).

The driver of a hired Fiat 500 has been charged with careless driving. The driver and a passenger, both believed to be tourists on the island, were taken to Broadford Hospital in Skye with minor injuries.

Sharon, who is now recovering at her parents’ home in Nairn, said: “It was horrific, absolutely awful. I feel like I have been run over by a car. I could have died.”

The accountants’ assistant added: “I saw the car coming towards me and I didn’t have a moment to think. It happened so quickly. I am obviously still in shock.

“I was on my way to work on a road I drive every day. I know the bits to be careful on, but this just happened without any warning.”

Sister-in-law Dani took to social media to describe the “worst phone call you can get” from officers.

She added: “After racing to the scene, I discovered she was just heading to work like any other day.

“She ended up down a steep embankment, trapped in her car and in a pretty bad way.

“She had to be cut out of her car and airlifted to Raigmore Hospital. The tourists were both taken to hospital with injuries.

“Miraculously, Sharon is alright and is suffering mainly from impact injuries but it could have easily been a different outcome for our family tonight.

“She’ll be in recovery for a while with three young kids to look after – that’s no easy task on a good day.”

Dani concluded her post with a message of thanks for those who helped, saying: “Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, to all the services that attended – every one of you was worth your weight in gold.

“Thanks to the lovely tourists and locals that stopped and helped Sharon too, your kindness was amazing and much appreciated.”

Highlands and Islands MSP and road safety campaigner David Stewart said: “I am glad that no one involved in this collision on Skye sustained serious or life-threatening injuries.”

Councillor Biz Campbell said: “There is an increasing number of incidents involving tourists.

“We can’t deny the benefits to the economy of increasing tourism numbers, but we must also be aware of the road safety aspect.”