Gleneagles hotel has been evacuated as 20 firefighers fought a blaze on the second floor of the five storey property.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alert came a 4.10pm and the five star hotel which was due to host a black-tie Hogmanay event, was evacuated.
A spokesman for the five star hotel says that it followed "a small fire in the hotel" which activated emergency alarms.
The hotel said in a statement: "The hotel was evacuated immediately, firefighters arrived at the hotel and extinguished the fire quickly, and thankfully nobody was hurt.
"We’d like to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their speedy response and all our guests for their understanding and cooperation."
Gleneagles is one of the world’s most renowned hotels with 232 luxury bedrooms, three championship golf courses, an award-winning spa, and the only restaurant in Scotland to hold two Michelin stars.
Their Hogmanay event is billed by the hotel as "the highlight of many people’s year" and is described as a "grand affair with a sumptuous black tie dinner, live music, pipes and drums".
