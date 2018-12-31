MORE than 100,000 gathered to welcome in the new year in a series of Hogmanay events across Scotland including one of the world's biggest street parties against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

Scotland's capital city Hogmanay celebrations began with hundreds of torch bearers creating a huge map of Scotland to mark the start of a three-day Hogmanay festival which included a Franz Ferdinand-headlined concert.

Aberdeen, Inverness and Stirling are among the other places throwing public parties.

The Royal Mile was lit up as thousands walked to Holyrood Park where an outline of Scotland was lit up by the torches.

It is estimated some 20,000 participants and 20,000 spectators from 49 countries turned out to march alongside pipe, drum and dance bands from across Scotland, including Edinburgh Samba Band, Glencorse Pipe Band and Hawick Scout Pipe Band generating a beat to accompany the blazing procession.

Leading the procession was a 40-strong cast from Scotland's pioneering Celtic Fire Theatre company, PyroCeltica.

But arguably the highlight of the event is the city's world famous street party which is a 60,000 sell-out with the likes of Gerry Cinnamon, Snap! and Judge Jules performing across three stages – at Waverley, Castle Street and St Andrew Square.

The 10,000 capacity Princes Street Gardens was being rocked by Mercury Prize and Brit Award-winning headliners Franz Ferdinand in the Concert in the Gardens which was also hosting performances by Metronomy and Free Love.

More than 160,000 people were descending on Scotland's capital for the various outdoor gatherings over three days of celebrations.

And revellers were warned by police not to use drones to film the street celebrations.

To mark the year of Brexit, six Scottish writers were asked to each write a love letter to Europe with these being projected onto buildings and landmarks around Edinburgh from January 1.

And we're off! Just did our first tune at @edhogmanay Edinburgh's Hogmanay and what an amazing atmosphere - catch us again at 10pm and 11pm! pic.twitter.com/jLGUEr7ad1 — Got Soul Choir (@GotSoulChoir) 31 December 2018

Stirling was hosting two fireworks displays, one of which is for families, while Inverness was promising the "the biggest hoolie in the Highlands" to see out 2018.

The Red Hot Highland Fling was taking place in the city's Northern Meeting Park where an estimated 10,000 people were expected to gather to see bands including Blazin' Fiddles and The Trad Project band.

Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire was also holding its annual fireballs parade where a piper leads the procession swinging balls of fire above their head.

Continuing the fire theme, the Perthshire village of Comrie was holding its torchlit procession known as the flambeaux.

Aberdeen was playing host to a number of ceilidh parties as well as a street party, while in the South Lanarkshire town of Biggar residents had stacked up piles of wood for their annual Hogmanay bonfire to see in the new year.