A man wielding a knife shouted "Allah" after attacking and stabbing innocent commuters at a train station, an eye-witness has said.

Sam Clack, a BBC producer, was on a platform at Manchester Victoria train station waiting for a tram when he witnessed the attack.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed three people, including a police officer, were injured in the stabbing.

Mr Clack, 38, said: "I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform. What it looked like was a guy in his 60s with a woman of similar age and another guy all dressed in black.

"It looked like they were having a fight, but she was screaming in this blood curdling way. I saw police in high-viz come towards him. He came towards me.

"I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good, 12-inch blade. It was just fear, pure fear."

Mr Clack, on his way to catch a tram home, said police officers used a Taser and pepper spray before "six or seven" officers jumped on him.

Mr Clack, from Newcastle but working in Manchester for the BBC, said as the suspect was held down he said: "As long as you keep bombing other countries this sort of shit is going to keep happening."

He said it looked like both the man in his 60s and the woman with him had been stabbed, but were both conscious and were walked to a waiting ambulance.

BTP said they were called at 8.52pm to reports of man with a knife who has been detained.

Two members of the public have been taken to hospital with knife injuries and a BTP officer is being treated for a knife wound to the shoulder.