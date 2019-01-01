SCOTTISH traditional music needs to continue being backed by Creative Scotland and other funders if its current success is to continue, the creative director of its top awards has said.

On the eve of the Scot Trad Music Awards, Simon Thoumire, producer of the awards and founder at Hands Up For Trad, said the traditional music scene is thriving.

The awards take place at the Perth Concert Hall tonight (1 December), and will be hosted by singer Mary Ann Kennedy and musician Kim Carnie.

Performances come from a series of artists including Mànran, Hannah Rarity, Gordon Duncan Experience, David Kennedy Scottish Dance Band, Eabhal, Isobel Anne Martin and Mr Mcfall’s Chamber, Kinnaris, Gerda Stevenson, Karine Polwart Trio, Griogair Labhruidh and Croft No. Five.

Mr Thoumire said the Belhaven Bursary for Innovation award demonstrates the "depth" of talent in the traditional music scene.

He said: "We just need to keep supporting our musicians, funding is very important for the development of musicians and music.

"We need to keep the level of that up, and, as well, to keep them travelling and learning."

Referring to Brexit and its potential impact on the music scene's ability to work abroad, he noted: "Travel is certainly a big concern."

He added: "I am always amazed, but the music goes from strength to strength, you see all the young people studying at the RCS in Glasgow [Royal Conservatoire of Scotland] or on Benbecula [at the University of the Highlands and Islands]: we are a very creative nation.

"The Belhaven Bursary is an important prize, it is £25,000 which is equal to the Mercury Music Prize, and that kind of money, musicians can make a lot out of it."

The awards have 17 categories andwill be broadcast live on BBC Alba, BBC Radio Scotland and through the BBC Alba website.

Mr Thoumire added: "The music is so eclectic - you can see the amount of pedals on the stage: in my day the only two pedals were the pedals in the car."

Elephant Sessions won the Belhaven Bursary last year, and are in the running again this year in the Live Act category.

Nominees for the Trad Album of the Year include Alterum by Julie Fowlis, EVO by Skerryvore & The Seer by Lauren MacColl.

This year marks the second Trad Album of The Year nomination for Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton for their second album ‘Symbiosis II’.

Gaelic Singer of the Year include Josie Duncan and Maeve Mackinnon, Eilidh Cormack and Ruaridh Cormack.

The venue of the year short list includes Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock, Crafts and Things, Glencoe, Glenbuchat Hall, Aberdeenshire, and Drygate Brewery, Glasgow.

Alan Morrison, head of music for Creative Scotland, said: "From the standard bearers who keep our traditions alive to the grassroots organisations who inspire communities across all of Scotland, from the international stars of today to the emerging stars of tomorrow, there’s nothing quite like Na Trads when it comes to celebrating the sheer depth and breadth of our folk heritage.

"Scotland’s music flows through the heart of our culture, and the very best of it is on display in every one of these categories."