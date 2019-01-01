YOU report that Kevin Pringle, an ex-senior SNP adviser, has admitted that the SNP's mooted 18-month timetable for transition to “independence” was unrealistic (Brexit saga reveals claims for independence too optimistic). Everybody knew this of course, apart from self-deluding Nationalists, but the admission was inevitable at this time given the existential shambles that the so-far non-transition to Brexit has become. Three years and counting, and no end in sight for that, much simpler, treaty break-up.

Three years ago another senior SNP adviser, Alex Bell, confessed that the economic case set out in the same White Paper was also totally unrealistic. The Inclusive Growth Commission, set up to correct that situation, merely confirmed it, abandoning the 2014 case without providing any new economic basis for a new stab at “independence”.

Make no mistake, with these confessions from two of its architects, the demolition of the 2013 White Paper is complete. Its arguments are sunk without trace, and with them any evidence-based case for Scottish "independence". If we had been foolish enough to believe its contents we would have been out of the UK, the EU, the WTO and other international organisations, without a currency, a central bank or any financial or other reserves, friendless and with no feasible plan to launch and sustain our newly “independent” country.

Nor should we forget that Mr Bell and Mr Pringle were mere functionaries in this betrayal. They acted on behalf of and under the direction and supervision of the most senior SNP politicians: Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney and a gaggle of MPs, MSPs and other Nationalist mouthpieces. Messrs Bell and Pringle have confessed, which is welcome, but one consequence of their confession is to shield the really guilty parties. Isn't it about time that the First Minister and her senior colleagues admitted how wrong they were in 2014 and how wrong they are now to continue claiming that “independence” would lead the people of Scotland anywhere but up the proverbial creek without a paddle, or even a currency? Can I suggest a New Year Resolution for the FM, along the lines of: “We got it wrong. Sorry. We'll see you in a real generation.” It wouldn't solve the problem, but it would go some way as penance for her and party's previous, and grievous, transgressions.

Alex Gallagher,

Labour Councillor Ward 8, North Ayrshire Council,

12 Phillips Avenue, Largs.

AS we have been celebrating the end of 2018 it has been interesting to note that the Hogmanay celebration in Edinburgh had the theme of "Europe" in which Scottish-based writers each penned a "love letter to Europe" to be projected on to a prominent building.

Why a street party has an overtly political theme is strange. If I had attended a party back when I was younger and the theme was "The war in Iraq: blood for oil?" or the "Labour landslide of 1997" I don't think I would have been in for a good time.

The organisers should have just named the theme "Brexit" and been done with it. Perhaps two of the six "love letters" could have been from writers who voted to leave, better reflecting the reality of Scotland rather than the unitary culture and politics that some groups wish it had. Better yet, how about just organising a normal celebration?

Such politicisation of our culture is common in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland. Previous Edinburgh Book Festivals dealt with Brexit, globalisation and societal change but the politics of division and interference caused by the SNP was conspicuously absent. The Edinburgh Fringe has satire aplenty for Brexit and Theresa May as well as much bleating along the lines of "orange president man bad", but again, matters such as SNP caused austerity were off the agenda.

Sadly, we can't do much in Scotland any more without the clammy hand of nationalism and intolerant politics.

David Bone,

30 Hamilton Street, Girvan.

WHEN appointed First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon promised to work for all of us, no matter how we voted on independence. Later she emphasised that education was her top priority and that we should judge her on this. Yet on both fronts the people of Scotland have come to realise that those words were largely empty rhetoric. We have now had years of divisive agitation from the SNP on any issue relating to the UK, while there has been precious little sign of progress in overcoming the attainment gap in education.

Brexit is just the latest example of how the SNP tries to use any real or imagined grievance to pursue the break-up of the UK, seeking to divide the people of Scotland rather than trying to bring them together.

As we start a new year, will our First Minister and her Government work in the best interests of all of Scotland, and indeed the rest of the UK, or merely continue the pursuit of the SNP’s narrow separatist agenda?

Keith Howell,

White Moss, West Linton, Peeblesshire.

I DETECT a note of wistfulness in Dr Gerald Edwards's letter (December 29). Dr Edwards refers to Nicola Sturgeon's "anti-Brexit stance" but Ms Sturgeon has worked tirelessly to ensure respect for Scotland's Brexit position, which was overwhelmingly expressed at the EU referendum, and has been ignored ever since by Westminster.

Dr Edwards may hope that the SNP will pick up the "annus horribilis" baton in 2019, but I predict that he will be sorely disappointed, and that by the dawn of 2020, the SNP will still be sprinting miles ahead in the opinion polls, with the other parties falling by the wayside, and Ms Sturgeon will still be in her job; but will Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn still be in theirs?

Ruth Marr,

99 Grampian Road, Stirling.

SO the SNP administration is set to increase child benefit in Scotland by £5 per week per child at a annual cost of £256 million. Thank goodness for the generosity of the Barnett Formula and the largesse of taxpayers across the entire UK, enabling initiatives such as these to take place. What a shame Nicola Sturgeon seems to have such difficulty in acknowledging this.

Martin Redfern,

Woodcroft Road, Edinburgh.

MORE than anything else in 2019, I would hope and pray for a new attitude from the nationalist elements in our country. I wish they could appreciate that the majority of Scots have feelings also and that "SNP’’ and "Scotland’’ are not freely interchangeable words or entities and that the Saltire belongs to every one of us, not exclusively to flag-waving nationalist zealots and fanatics parading on our streets.

And, as a bonus, they could begin to drop the jaw-dropping hypocrisy and duplicity with which they conduct their business, in and out of parliament. More honesty is desperately required.

Oh, and as a bonus 2019 wish, Hibs winning the Scottish Cup again would do nicely.

Alexander McKay,

8/7 New Cut Rigg, Edinburgh.