ON-the-spot fines for some anti-social behaviour should be doubled to £100 to let police officers dispense “swift justice” to the worst offenders, the Scottish Tories have said.

The party said the current £50 fixed penalty notice (FPN) for offences such as vandalism and breach of the peace could let troublemakers off the hook.

Under Holyrood’s 2004 Anti-Social Behaviour Act, police officers have the power to impose FPNs for 10 offences, including public drunkenness and malicious damage.

The Tories say the single fine is too crude and want a two-tier system in which a £100 FPN could be imposed for the more serious offences.

The Scottish Government last night said it would consider the idea.

The latest figures show a steep fall in the use of anti-social behaviour FPNs, which are most commonly used for breach of the peace. Officers issued 55,562 in 2013/14 but 42,956 in 2014/15, then 29,368 in 2015/16 and just 15,363 in 2016/17.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr said giving the police the discretion to impose higher FPNs would allow more flexibility in dealing with offences, and act as a greater deterrent.

He said a two-tier system exists elsewhere in the UK, and claimed there was police interest in mirroring the approach north of the border.

Around 1000 anti-social behaviour reports are received by Police Scotland every day.

Mr Kerr said: “Doubling the fine for the more serious anti-social behaviour offences would be relatively easy. It means we can get tougher on the troublemakers who vandalise communities and intimidate their neighbours.

“This isn’t about allowing dangerous criminals to dodge court. Increased fines mean more crime could be punished, delivering swift justice to low-level offenders who might otherwise be let off the hook.

“It would be up to police when to impose this stiffer penalty. From speaking to officers, we know they feel some offending warrants a tougher punishment.”

A government spokesperson said: “Alongside falling crime in Scotland, the public’s perception of anti-social behaviour being common in their area has fallen over the last decade, while an higher proportion of adults in Scotland feel safe walking in their local neighbourhood and the vast majority view it as a good place to live.

“While fixed penalty notices are an important tool in tackling anti-social behaviour, they form part of a wider range of powers which allow police and local authorities to exercise discretion and judgement when using the options available to them.

“We are committed to ensuring these agencies have the powers and resources needed. Were they to indicate that further measures or changes might assist them in supporting communities, clearly we would consider any such proposal.”