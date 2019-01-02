POLICE Scotland is spending almost £1m a year on vehicle hire to cope with special events because there is no spare capacity in its own fleet.

New figures obtained by the Scottish LibDems under freedom of information show the number of hire vehicles rose sharply from 6,609 in 2015/16 to 10,833 in 2017/18.

The cost was around £835,000 in 2015/16 and £950,000 last year.

Hires are also up in almost every month so far in 2018/19, with the most recorded in May 2018, when 1,372 were needed to meet demand.

The growing use of hires coincides with complaints from rank and file officers that the force’s 3500-vehicle fleet is increasingly clapped out.

The fleet clocks up almost 70m miles a year, with cars and vans only replaced after doing 150,000 miles.

The force cut its vehicle procurement budget by £1.9m in 2018/19 to £4.9m, meaning only around 280, or 8 per cent, of vehicles, will be replaced this year.

LibDem MSP Liam McArthur said the force was struggling financially.

He said: “The SNP promised that their centralisation of the police would deliver savings. Instead, the national force has consistently recorded deficits in the tens of millions of pounds and this is projected to continue for years to come.

“Clearly there are times when Police Scotland will have specific operational demands that necessitate additional vehicles, but it is the SNP Government’s responsibility to ensure that they can afford the kit they need.

“There has been a 64% increase in hire vehicles. The public would not want to see a police force dependent on short term solutions in place of long term thinking.”

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said almost all of the force’s vehicles were “in constant use”.

She said: “When operational demands require us to hire additional vehicles to respond to events such as VIP visits and sporting events, we only do so for as long as is necessary. In many cases, the hire costs are met by other organisations or re-charged to event hosts.

“It is almost always cheaper for us to hire vehicles for a short term to meet an operational need than to buy additional vehicles or pay mileage for the use of private vehicles.”

Asked about specific events that increased rentals, a Police Scotland spokesman added: “There are a number of planned annual events which result in extra vehicle hires, such as processions, golf, music festivals and other sporting events. Royal visits and other visiting dignitaries also result in extra vehicle hires.

“As hires are booked for all of Police Scotland, a major incident in any area of Scotland could result in more vehicle hires.”

A spokesperson for Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “How and when to use hire cars is an operational matter for Police Scotland. We have protected Police Scotland’s revenue budget during this Parliament to deliver a £100 million boost by 2021 which is provided in addition to the service’s £1.2 billion funding for 2019/20. All Police Scotland operational vehicles are currently fit for purpose and the fleet is maintained within workshops throughout the country to a very high standard.”