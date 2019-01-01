Susan Boyle is set to make a comeback this year - a decade after she first shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent,

The Scottish singer, nicknamed Subo, will take part in a champion of champions version of the show in the US in a move organised by judge Simon Cowell.

She is also preparing to record a new album and perform live on Britain's Got Talent.

Ms Boyle will star on America's Got Talent: The Champions, which starts on January 7.

Judge Mel B let slip that she is already through to the semi-finals of the show, which pits past contestants against each other.

A source close to the 57-year-old singer told the Daily Record: “This is a big year for Susan and she is very much stepping back into the limelight with her AGT champions appearance being just the start.”

“The anniversary of her audition which made headlines around the world is the perfect time to launch a career comeback, and Simon and Susan are both very excited about the year ahead.”

Ms Boyle, from Blackburn, West Lothian, had stepped away from the spotlight in recent times but said she was looking forward to returning to the stage.

She said: "I couldn’t walk away from a second chance to prove myself.

“I’m really looking forward to singing – this time, with something to prove.”

Among the other BGT stars taking part in AGT: The Champions, are singer Paul Potts, dancing dog act Ashleigh Butler and Sully, illusionist Darcey Oake, magician Issy Simpson and recent BGT winner, comedian Lee Ridley, better known as Lost Voice Guy.