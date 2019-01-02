HEALTH boards boards spent more than £130m of taxpayers’ money sending patients to private hospitals and surgeries in the last three years.

Scottish Labour, which obtained the figures through freedom of information, said the true cost was likely to be higher as not all boards were included and claimed private firms were using the NHS as a “cash cow”.

Moreover, the spending did not include private agency staff, which would push the estimated total private sector spend between 2015/16 and 2017/18 above £200m.

The detailed figures covered 12 of Scotland’s 14 territorial health boards, omitting Lothian and Highland.

They showed almost £131m was spent on private hospitals and surgeries since 2015/16, some £53m of it by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Labour said it showed the pressure the health service was under to meet demand, although the spending total declined across the three years.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: “Health boards are already feeling the pressure because SNP ministers have failed to provide our hospitals with the right number of doctors and nurses - so they have to turn to expensive private providers to hit targets the government sets them.

“The NHS is our most-valued public service. Taxpayers don’t want the health service used as a cash cow for private companies.

“The only way to cut this private spending is to ensure our health service has the staff it needs, with the time to deliver the care patients deserve.

“Scottish Labour is working with trade unions and health and social care partners on the action needed to end the staffing problems in our NHS for good. We need real change in health and social care and an NHS that is fit for the future.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are absolutely committed to a publicly owned and operated NHS, and for the people of Scotland to continue to have free, timely access to health services.

“Over the last three years Scottish Government spending on health has approached £40bn.

“The use of the independent sector by the NHS to address short-term capacity issues represents around 0.5% of this investment, which compares to 7.3% in NHS England.

“For context, over this same period our NHS has had to pay around £0.75bn because of Private Finance Initiative (PFI) and Public Private Partnership (PP) contracts.”

The Scottish Government has previously said that total private sector spend, including private agency staff, by NHS boards was £78.5m in 2015/16 and £72m in 2016/17.