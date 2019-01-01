THOUSANDS of New Year's Day thrillseekers shook off the Hogmanay cobwebs across Scotland by braving the icy waters of the sea.

A host of January 1 polar bear plunges were held for charity in events from the Borders to Wemyss Bay, Loch Lomond and the Highlands as revellers washed away any hangovers from the festive season by walking or running into the cold waters.

Hundreds of spectators gathered to watch the biggest of the bunch, as more than 1000 brave souls in swimming costumes and fancy dress take the plunge at South Queensferry to watch the annual Loony Dook fundraiser.

The Loony Dook dates back to 1986 when three locals jokingly suggested it as a hangover cure for the Hogmanay festivities and now Dookers from 23 countries around the world take part.

The eagled eyed on dry land at the sell-out event would spot a lookalike Supergirl and a Donald Trump make an appearance.

A warming bowl of porridge was on offer as an incentive for taking the freezing dip.

Among those taking part were Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, the directors of Underbelly, the organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

In a joint statement, Mr Wood and Mr Bartlam said: "Last night we welcomed 75,000 people to Edinburgh for the best New Year party ever at the epic 25th anniversary Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

"What better way to clear those foggy heads from the night before than a swift dip in freezing cold water?

"Today, New Year's Day, we joined over 1,000 participants from 21 countries on the shores of South Queensferry to brave the waters of the Firth of Forth for the much-loved Loony Dook.

"We loved being 'Dookers' welcoming the New Year. It's terrific how much energy and excitement the Loony Dook generates and the fantastic fancy dress costumes people make and the money generated for charity."

The annual it's freezing in a loch let's go for a swim 'cause we're mental aka Loony Dook 2019 #TeiKarate #LochLomond pic.twitter.com/tq6kSCuYOC — Andy (@ZephrFish) January 1, 2019

The Loony Dook from a dooker's perspective. This is what it feels like (apparently). https://t.co/go3Tzifux5 — Portobello Online (@portyonline) January 1, 2019

Organisers said Tony Pirouet, who came in a home-made costume as a man on a toilet, won the fancy dress prize a £250 donation to his chosen charity of East Fife and Scooniehill Riding for the Disabled.

Hundreds more took the plunge in North Berwick with Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers on standby.

Further north in Kirkcaldy, the Langtoun Loony Dook on January 1 attracted scores more hardy individuals, for a cause very close to organiser Jimmy Bonner’s heart.

Because half the money raised by the event will is to go to the Marfan Trust which supports people with Marfan Syndrome, which Jimmy has lost seven members of his family to, including his brother and mother.

The 55-year-old president of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, said before the dip that the genetic disorder which affects the connective tissue – fibres which support and anchor the body’s organs, including the heart – has caused his family huge heartache.

Loony dook for me this morning at Troon beech. Surprisingly.....it was freezing. Just imagine what it would have been like if it was cold outside 😂😂❄❄ pic.twitter.com/oJiUxxYBmL — Chris Paterson (@Cpaterson177) January 1, 2019

The dook was held in memory of Ryan Bonner, Jimmy’s nephew, who lost his life due to heart complications caused by Marfan Syndrome in February, aged just 34.

Hundreds more gathered at Portobello, Edinburgh while wet suits were the order of the day as things were a little more chilly for another dook further north at Melvaig on the coast of western Ross-shire.

Other events were held at Troon in Ayrshire, Coldinghambay in Berwickshire Dunbar and Cockenzie in East Lothian, Kinghorn and Cowdenbeath in Fife and Portpatrick, Dumfries and Galloway. The dooks came after people from around the world welcomed in the new year at a colourful street party in the "home of Hogmanay".

Around 75,000 party-goers gathered in the centre of Edinburgh, in the shadow of the city's castle, to see in 2019 at the bells at one of the globe's largest street parties.

The jubilant crowd counted down the 10 seconds to midnight before a fireworks display lit up the sky above the famous landmark, with the soundtrack provided by German band Meute.

Well done to our Synchro coach Helen taking part in the #LoonyDook in Loch Lomond 🏊🏻‍♀️❄️ to raise money for @alzscot - Scotland looking its most beautiful today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/nSiQnUMp51 — North Ayrshire Swimming (@NorthAyrASC) January 1, 2019

A Happy New Year’s day from a sunny #Portpatrick The perfect day for a ‘loony dook’ in the Irish Sea 🌊 All dressed as super heroes for a great cause @DGBloodBikes . Still taking sponsors! Video to follow soon 🙈 pic.twitter.com/lSOviBdqP7 — Colin Smyth (@ColinSmythMSP) January 1, 2019

A mass rendition of Auld Lang Syne then rang out around the city when the fireworks fell silent.

The events were the main focus of the street party which ran for several hours over December 31 and January 1.

Organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay planned this year's events to celebrate the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU in 2019.

Revellers enjoyed music across three stages, with Scottish favourite Gerry Cinnamon appearing on the Waverley stage, Judge Jules and the Mac Twins leading the DJ stage in Castle Street, while Elephant Sessions took to the stage in South St David Street.

Meanwhile, Franz Ferdinand, supported by Metronomy and Free Love, headlined the Concert in the Gardens at the foot of Castle Rock, while some of the country's top ceilidh bands played at Ceilidh under the Castle.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Inverness hosted Scotland's biggest free Hogmanay event, while celebrations also took place in centres such as Aberdeen and Stirling.

Went along to the aptly named ‘Loony Dook’ in Wemyss Bay in aid of MND charity. Well done to those who were brave enough to go in. A very worthy cause. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sSv7mSbj4r — CI Debbie Reilly (@CI_DebbieReilly) January 1, 2019

The Scottish capital's three-day festival of events to mark the start of 2019 opened on Sunday with the traditional torchlight procession, culminating in Holyrood Park where the outline of Scotland was lit up.

A report out earlier this year found that the economic impact of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations on the city was more than £39 million.

A study for organisers Underbelly noted that 165,994 people from 80 countries attended last year's programme of events to welcome in the new year.

Happy new year everyone! Loony dook Dunbar pic.twitter.com/G1zjtpVUIF — Heather Marshall (@Heather1709xx) January 1, 2019