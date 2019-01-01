THE salary packages of Rangers’ two football board executive directors has risen by nearly £40,000 over a year in which the club saw soaring losses of £14.3m.

The nine per cent rise comes while losses for the year ending June 30, 2018 were double that of the previous campaign.

It comes on top of last year's salary lift of more than £60,000 in total while losses for that 12 months also doubled.

Managing director Stewart Robertson was the biggest beneficiary. His earnings came to a total of £311,000 in the last year, including a £52,000 bonus, meaning his pay package rose by £30,000. His salary package increased by £52,000 the previous year.

The earnings of the former Motherwell secretary and director, which include a £257,000 basic salary and £2,000 benefits in kind, keep him as the highest earning director of the football board.

Finance director Andrew Dickson’s total pay package was £183,000 .

This was made up of a £145,000 basic salary with a £22,000 bonus and £14,000 in pension contributions, with £2,000 benefits in kind.

Overall, his pay package rose £9,000 and follows a £16,000 salary rise the previous year.

The football board has revealed for the first time that a further £289,000 has been given to an unspecified number of 'key management personnel' in the last financial year. That includes £238,000 by way of salary and £51,000 in bonuses.

The board describes those that have benefitted as employees that "have been or are part of the management group... and have had substantial influence in important decision-making processes..."

Details of the football board remuneration comes as Rangers chairman Dave King's family trust agreed to cover a funding shortfall over the next two years.

The Rangers International Football Club plc board has previously said the latest forecasts indicate that at least £4.6m was required for the rest of the season 2018/19 and a further £3m was needed for 2019/20 and have received undertakings from investors "confirming that they will provide financial support as it is required".

The final amount required is dependent on future football performance, European football participation and player trading amongst other factors.

The independent auditor from Campbell Dallas accepts a failure to secure the additional funds would result "in the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt as to the group's ability to continue as a going concern".

There had been widespread criticism over the salaries paid to directors and staff under previous ownership regimes at Rangers.

Two years ago it was revealed that former chief executive Graham Wallace who resigned in October, 2014 after 11 months in the position, earned £225,000 in his final four months at the helm in the year to June, 2015.

Mr Wallace was understood to have been earning £315,000 a year with a 100 percent bonus but before he left, it was thought that he had had a scaled down cash payment of £100,000 ratified by the then board's remuneration committee.

And when Mr King and his Three Bears consortium swept to power to take over at the club nearly four years ago it was stated that no remuneration would be paid to directors of RIFC plc, the holding company and investment vehicle.

Both Mr Robertson and Mr Dickson are the only paid directors of the Rangers International Football Club subsidiary, the club’s operating company, The Rangers Football Club Ltd, which is responsible for the club’s day-to-day business.

Mr Robertson has been in charge of the day-to-day running of the club since the summer of 2015.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell is due to receive a £2.3m bonus for his performance in running the club for the past two years.

The 59-year-old who succeeded Ian McLeod as chief executive 14 years ago, was due to receive the sum on New Year's Eve.

It comes over and above his £1.17m annual salary package - which included £17,720 'benefits in kind'.