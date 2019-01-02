SEVERAL of your correspondents (Letters, December 28) reprove Dr Gerald Edwards for not knowing that the 2016 Brexit referendum was only advisory, not binding on the UK Parliament (Letters, December 27). True, but this puts legal correctness above practical politics, since in practice no Parliament can overrule the will of the voters expressed in a referendum that Brexit should happen. Hence the need for a second referendum to reverse this decision in principle and cancel the Article 50 request.

What the UK Parliament can decide is what form Brexit should take, which was not decided or even asked in the referendum.

But here we run into the major defect of the UK Parliament. It is elected by first past the post, which almost certainly produces a government with only minority support from the voters (and on occasion not even the largest minority). This defect is compounded by the Westminster principles that this minority has the right to impose its will on the majority (if the government can at least win a confidence vote); and that the government need only consult its own party and can ignore the views of other parties, devolved parliaments, and voters. For Brexit, these defects have been compounded by a divided Conservative Party and a Prime Minister who seeks to impose a particular form of Brexit without consulting anyone if she can help it. So we have a Brexit treaty which Parliament would reject (if the PM allowed it to vote). Meanwhile, for the Official Opposition, Jeremy Corbyn has moved from wishing he could ignore Brexit altogether, to using it to bring about a General Election, which would be won by a party with only minority support.

Contrast the Scottish Parliament, with an electoral system specifically designed to prevent a single party having a majority of seats without a majority of the votes (though this failed in 2007.) The Scottish Government has to be either a coalition; or if a minority one-party government has to accept the need to consult on policies with other parties. If it tries to ignore Parliament, a parliamentary defeat will provide a sharp reminder of its place (as has happened to the SNP government). On the other hand, the Scottish Parliament has reached consensus (Tories excepted) on legislation to protect Scottish Brexit interests.

Alastair Wallace,

19 Lixmount Avenue,

Trinity, Edinburgh.

IT is with some interest and much puzzlement that I read William Scott’s letter (December 31) The final paragraph was particularly interesting. Mr Scott commented that we must leave with honour and control the manner of leaving and not be bullied by the EU. Mr Scott further suggests that the EU apparently will come begging for a relationship after we have left.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion and Brexit has been well documented as divisive and appears to have split the UK in many different directions. However, watching the negotiations play out has been like watching a Brian Rix farce without the laughs. Honour? Control? It’s very difficult to cite examples of that type of behaviour in the negotiations to date. Resignations and a vote if no confidence have been the highlights so far.

I am deeply saddened by the whole Brexit process and look to the future with much trepidation.

Anne-Marie Colgan,

10 Castle Wynd, Bothwell.

LIAM Fox says he is concerned that Theresa May and her Government are running the risk of losing the bond they have with the people of the UK as the zero hour approaches for a crucial vote in Parliament. The turnout in the 2017 Election was 68.7 per cent and the Conservative Party won 42.4 per cent of the popular vote, taking 48.9 per cent of parliamentary seats. Therefore Mrs May was supported by less than 30 per cent of the total electorate.

Knowing the love affair between Government statisticians and their supporters Dr Fox must already be aware of that fact. The reality is that there is no such bond between the present Government and the people of the UK and it is not possible to lose what has not existed. Any claim to a bond, no matter how imaginary, has long been compromised by Mrs May personally and by her ministers in their attitude to the people's wish for a withdrawal from the EU voted for democratically in 2016.

No doubt there will be plenty of parliamentary and political acrobatics still to come before March 29. What is certain is that the wishes of the “people” will as usual not be canvassed.

J Hamilton,

G/2,1 Jackson Place, Bearsden.

DEFENCE Secretary Gavin Williamson has morphed into a deluded fantasist. He stated: “We can actually play the role in the world stage that the world expects us to play ... this is our biggest moment as a nation since the end of the Second World War.”

He went on to imagine that the UK can “get as much of our resources forward-based, actually creating a deterrent but also taking a British presence”.

What that is meant to “deter” and what the “presence” is meant to be or do, he does not add, or perhaps he really does not know. Does the world have the role in mind it expects the UK to play? Empire2 perhaps? A few more bases nearer global hotspots? Aircraft carriers for hire?

We have become accustomed to MPs at Westminster fantasising about punching above our weight and other skewed attributes about the UK globally, but the latest blethers from Mr Williamson are disturbing.

Such blimpish uttering was thought to have been consigned to the midden long ago, but here it is billowing up like a damp Rule Britannia.

Does anybody take him seriously any more? Is this Cabinet thinking? Does the PM sanction such loose chatter?

I expect he will be released from his tenure at the MoD in the next reshuffle.

John Edgar,

1a Langmuir Quadrant, Kilmaurs.

WE joined a club and we knew the rules. All clubs have committees which allow discussion on those rules to makes changes to same and surely Britain was not the only country unhappy with their lot. So what do we do? We throw the dummy out of the pram without checking on the consequences rather than trying to make changes from within first. We then expect to be able to negotiate to become an associate member with cherry-picked benefits but none of the costs, a bit like being an associate member of the local golf club, having use of the clubhouse, the right to play the first nine holes, and all free.

We have come this far so why not just go for broke, have a General Election, a referendum on the EU and wrap it all up with a referendum on an independent Scotland too.

George Dale,

21 Oakwood Drive, Beith.