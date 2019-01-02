MPS could get "absolutely everything” they wanted from Theresa May's Brexit Plan, Jeremy Hunt has suggested.

The Foreign Secretary confirmed that talks with Brussels had continued over Christmas in a bid to get a change to the UK-EU agreement in relation to the Irish backstop, which has “legal force”.

Next week when Westminster returns from its festive break, the Commons will resume its debate on the Prime Minister’s proposed deal over three days. Andrea Leadsom, the Commons Leader, is due to tell MPs, probably in her weekly business statement on Thursday, just when the key vote on Mrs May’s plan will be during the following week.

However, there is a deal of uncertainty hanging over the whole issue with much resting on whether or not the desired change to the proposed agreement, that could come in the form of a legally-binding addendum, is forthcoming and will satisfy the concerns, in particular, of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionists, on whom the PM relies for a Commons majority, as well as the Tory Brexiteers.

It is not impossible that Mrs May will make a statement to MPs, informing them of the progress or otherwise, of the talks with the EU27. Failure to get the necessary changes will place the PM in a dire situation; she will be in the same position as last month when just before MPs were due to vote on her proposed deal, she postponed it to avoid a humiliating defeat.

Mr Hunt said: "We have a clear opportunity to leave the EU on March 29. It has the vast majority of things that people wanted; not absolutely everything.

"The question is, can we turn this into something that gives us absolutely everything we wanted? I believe we can.

"There will be some tough negotiations to follow in the years ahead but getting this clearer language on the backstop will help to get it through Parliament."

The Foreign Secretary confirmed the UK Government was continuing to try to change details of the backstop within the Withdrawal Agreement.

"Theresa May has been very clear this isn't just about words but about text which has legal force,” he explained.

"She has also been very straightforward about this; the EU has agreed the backstop is temporary and that's a word they have agreed.

"So what we're saying, very simply, is we're not asking for anything new but we are asking you to define what temporary means so we can have confidence we're not going to be trapped in the customs union for ever against the wishes of the British people," said Mr Hunt.

The Secretary of State, who is on a visit to Singapore, denied that he wanted the UK to follow the island city state's social or political model post-Brexit but said he admired its economics.

"We do not want and do not seek to emulate the social or political model of Singapore,” declared the Cabinet minister.

"I was Health Secretary for nearly six years, I am a passionate defender of a health service that is free at the point of use and, if you remember, I secured quite a lot of extra money for the health service during my tenure, so those things are very different,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

"But in terms of their economic model, there are some things we can learn."

Mr Hunt praised Singapore's education investment and "long-term approach" to economic development, particularly in fibre optics.