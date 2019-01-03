THE Scottish Tories have called for beefed up security at Scotland’s prisons after it emerged ambulances responded to almost 2000 emergencies at them in the last three years.

More than 300 of the call-outs were classed as “immediate life-threatening” situations.

Paramedics were summoned most frequently to Glasgow’s Barlinnie jail, which accounted for 363 of a total of 2049 blue-light events from 2016 to 2018.

HMP Edinburgh accounted for 300 and Low Moss in Bishopbriggs for 199.

Polmont, which houses young offenders, saw 88 ambulance call-outs, including 15 deemed to be life-threatening.

Scotland’s only female jail, Cornton vale, had 65 ambulance call-outs.

The figures were released by the Scottish Ambulance Service under freedom of information.

However they did not show whether 999 calls were for staff or inmates, or whether they related to violent injuries or nonviolent medical conditions.

Scotland's prison population is around 8000 at any one time.

Justice spokesman Liam Kerr said: "It would be unrealistic to expect there to be no incidents, but it's extremely worrying to discover that ambulances are having to attend 999 calls on such a regular basis.

"Many of these are considered life-threatening matters, so it's clear security needs to improve inside Scotland's jails.

"Paramedics are under enough pressure without having to make these trips into Scotland's prison estate.”

He went on: “It’s also of particular concern that so many emergency calls have come from Polmont, a youth facility which has not had its troubles to seek.

“I hope that the SNP Government can offer more support to the Scottish Prison Service to ensure there are far fewer incidents to which ambulances have to respond in future.”

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said its own on-site medical staff dealt with all but the most serious needs.

A spokesman said: "We will contact the blue light services if requested for medical purposes or other reasons."

The SPS reported 25 deaths in custody in 2018.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our prisons are dealing with increasingly challenging populations - up to 8000 people are in the care of the prison estate, with a range of complex health needs including substance misuse.

“While any one incident is one too many, we should never take for granted that Scotland’s prisons in general remain safe, stable and secure environments.”