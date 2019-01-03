RICHARD Leonard has accused the SNP Government of short-changing small Scottish firms by giving too many business grants to large overseas companies.

The Scottish Labour leader said he wanted an overhaul of the Regional Selective Assistance (RSA) scheme run by Scottish Enterprise to attract and safeguard jobs.

He said more money should go to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) rather than global giants such as Amazon.

Since the SNP took office in 2007, Scottish owned companies have received some 30 per cent of RSA funds distributed by Scottish Enterprise, around £140m.

The bulk of the money - around 48%, or £222m - went to companies owned overseas.

The rest went to companies owned elsewhere in the UK.

In the last five years, RSA grants going to SMEs, the bedrock of the Scottish economy, fell from £20.2m to £12.3m.

However the percentage of RSA offers being made to small firms has increased, to 95%.

Scottish Labour said the economy should be “less reliant on foreign multinationals”.

The US tech firm Kaiam, which laid off 310 staff in Livingston on Christmas Eve, is the latest in a string of foreign firms to quit Scotland despite getting public cash, in its case £850,000.

Mr Leonard said: “Small businesses have been held back for too long by a Tory government in Westminster that doesn't care and the SNP in Holyrood that is letting Scotland down.

“Instead of being supported to create well-paid jobs to help our communities to flourish, the SNP government has short-changed Scottish firms by more than £80m over the last decade.

SNP business minister Jamie Hepburn said: “Scottish Government support for small business has seen Scotland recognised as the fifth most supportive business environment in the world - ahead of all other parts of the UK. Last year SMEs accounted for 99% of all accepted RSA offers.”

Meanwhile the Scottish Greens said enterprise grants should no longer go to firms exporting military kit to Brazil because of its new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

MSP Ross Greer said one Scottish explosives maker with an eye on the Brazilian market had received almost £200,000 of public funds in 10 years.

He said Bolsonaro, a former army captain who regrets a past dictatorship did not result in more deaths, could violently suppress protests against his presidency.

He said: “With the inauguration in Brazil of a fascist president, any link between Scottish public funds and weapons firms that target Brazil must be stopped.

“It is extremely likely he will use force against his own people and it would be sickening to know that Scottish taxpayers money has helped him do that.”

Holyrood’s economy committee has launched an inquiry into Scotland's £21bn construction sector, which employs 154,000, or 7 per cent of the workforce.

