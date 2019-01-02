Dean Ford, the front man of the Scots pop band Marmalade, has died at the age of 72.

The group, originally from Glasgow, were best known for reaching number one in 1969 with their cover version of The Beatles Ob-la-di Ob-la-da.

His daughter announced the news on Facebook, writing that Ford was “an amazing man, a gentle soul, extremely talented musician and a great father and Pop Pop to his only grandchild Connor … His music was his life and will now be his legacy for ever.”

Ford, whose real name was Thomas McAleese, grew up in Airdrie and formed his first band, the Tonebeats, aged 13 before joining local band the Cravats aged 16.

He joined The Gaylords, named after the notorious post war Chicago Gaylords street gang, which was originally formed by Pat Fairley and Billy Johnston in Baillieston, Glasgow, in 1961.

That band became Marmalade and Ford would go on to contribute to seven other top ten hits throughout the 60s and early 70s, including Reflections of My Life and Rainbow.

Marmalade became the first Scottish band to have a UK number one hit when Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da hit the pop summit in 1969 and to celebrate they appeared on Top of the Pops wearing kilts.

In November Ford released what would be his swan song, the double album This Scottish Heart with lyrics covering all aspects of his life.

The entire album was performed and sung by Ford, recorded in a small kitchenette area entirely with his laptop computer.

Fernando Perdomo, his fellow stage musician and producer of his previous CD, Feel My Heartbeat, said that "every vocal Dean did oozed with love and tenderness".

He added: "I will miss his kindness and warmth. A joy to work with and an inspiration."

Junior Campbell, with whom he co-wrote Reflections Of My Life added: "He was an exceptional talent and I am privileged and proud to have performed with him, and to have written songs with him... some of which apparently still mean something, to many, all over the world. I loved him dearly."

Ford went solo after the band split and released an unsuccessful album in 1975.

He eventually he moved to Los Angeles and worked as a limousine driver to stars including Michael Jackson, Tom Waits, Susan Sarandon and Bob Dylan, as well as delivering pizza and flowers.