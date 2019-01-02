HEARTS have paid tribute to Freddie Glidden, the club's former captain and last surviving member of their 1956 Scottish Cup-winning team, who has died, aged 91.

He entered Hearts folklore when he lifted the Scottish Cup on April 21, 1956, the first time anyone in a maroon shirt had done so for 50 years.

The former defender went on to win a Scottish League title and two League Cups during 12 years at Tynecastle Park between 1947 and 1959.

Hearts paid tribute to him on social media by posting footage of that famous Scottish Cup victory saying that his it was "with great sadness that we have to report the death of a distinguished member of the club’s Hall of Fame: our redoubtable, former centre-half, Freddie Glidden".

The club said his "greatest moment" came when he captained the team to victory over Celtic in that cup final.

The club added: "Freddie Glidden was a notable figure in Hearts’ history and our sincere condolences are extended to his family and friends.

Born in Newmains, Lanarkshire and brought up in Stoneyburn, West Lothian, his football ability was spotted by Hearts while he was playing in the juvenile grade for the successful local side, Murrayfield Rovers.

Standing a shade under six-foot tall and weighing almost 13 stone, Hearts said the their defender had " a real presence at right-half or centre-half" and earned two international caps for Scotland while in the junior grade.

He was called-up by Hearts’ manager, Davie McLean, in May 1948 and made his first-team breakthrough in 1951, eventually recording 270 appearances and scoring three goals.

Hearts said: "Freddie emerged as a powerful and intelligent defender and it was always said that he used his physique cleanly. He certainly attacked every ball in a fearless manner and accordingly, Freddie was a star performer throughout the fifties."

This was all despite being a part time player during much of his career, combining football with his job in the West Lothian Water Board and the club said he "never lacked stamina or commitment".

The defender helped Hearts to win the Scottish League Cup in both October 1954 and October 1958, and he was a member of the squad that won the League Championship in record style in 1957-58.

He played in Hearts’ first European matches against Standard Liege before retiring from playing in 1962 later becoming a sub-postmaster for over twenty years.