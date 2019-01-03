THE year began for the Tories as it would end: with a string of political casualties.

The latest twists and turns in the Tory psychodrama over Brexit began in January with a reshuffle, which simply emphasised how Theresa May was getting weaker and weaker.

Jeremy Hunt refused to be moved from Health to Business and, instead, got Social Care added to his brief. Justine Greening refused to move from Education to Work and Pensions and so left Government, the first of several.

Just to underline how reshuffles are invariably fraught affairs, the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint Maria Caulfield as the new Conservative vice-chairwoman for women was hit by a tide of criticism from women’s campaigners given the Sussex MP opposes the decriminalisation of abortion. Ironically, her tenure would last just six months. She resigned in July. Over Brexit. What else?

At the end of January a leaked government paper showed that Brexit would damage the UK economy no matter what kind of deal was agreed; as much as eight per cent of GDP growth would go up in smoke within 15 years.

In the spring, tensions mounted as the Lords inflicted a series of defeats on the Government on, among others, the customs union, removing the March 29 exit date and citizens’ rights; they would later be overturned in the Commons. But the heat was rising.

At the May elections in England, the Tories avoided a humiliating result, losing only 33 seats while Labour and the Liberal Democrats gained 77 and 75 respectively. Naturally, they talked up the results but in the past the Opposition have picked up hundreds of seats at the governing party’s expense.

By July the Tory psychodrama moved into a key act with a marathon Cabinet meeting at Chequers and the agreement on the way forward: Mrs May’s deal or no-deal.

Yet, within 48 hours David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, would resign, followed by his Brexit department colleague Steve Baker. The plan for a free trade area was too much as it would bind the UK to EU rules; this was not a return of sovereignty, insisted the departing ministers, but vassalage.

Then 24 hours later Boris Johnson resigned as Foreign Secretary, denouncing how the Brexit “dream is dying”. Within another 24 hours Ms Caulfield and Ben Bradley had resigned their Tory Party positions as vice-chairmen.

But the resignations stopped there; the Tory avalanche did not happen even though the damage was bad enough. Two of the original Brexiteers, Gove and Fox remained

As the UK’s long hot summer rolled on, relief was at hand.

Donald Trump finally turned up on British shores to give the Brexit soap opera a bit of American pizzazz; not that it needed it. The US President demanded tea with the Queen and teed off at Turnberry. In between, there was the little matter of a meeting with Mrs May at Chequers – where else?

The US President’s guile as a businessman meant he sought to disorientate his host even before the summit had begun with an interview with the Brexit-friendly Sun in which he damned the PM’s Withdrawal Plan, saying it would "probably kill" any trade deal with America.

He then sought to brand the interview “fake news” even though what he was complaining about was all on tape. Which gave us an insight into how Mr Trump handles the Press.

It also emerged The Donald had given The Theresa a bit of helpful advice: sue the EU.

Just before the summer recess the PM’s Chequers Plan was formally declared dead as the Government accepted changes to its plan on trade by Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group. No 10 insisted the changes were consistent with Mrs May’s proposal but it looked like many to a cave-in to keep the hard right-wingers on board.

The Government began its tranche of technical notices on what would happen if there were a no-deal, including sending in the Army to deliver food, medicine and fuel supplies. Supermarkets were also beginning to stockpile.

There have, of course, been the occasional distractions from the runaway train that is Brexit; some offering genuine relief to the Tories and others just piling on the pressure.

They included the plunge in UK-Russia relations over the attempted poisoning of the Skripals using a military grade nerve agent and the subsequent murder of Dawn Sturgess; the Windrush scandal that cost Amber Rudd her job as Home Secretary; the purported “end of austerity” with pay rises for public sector workers; official approval of the third runway at Heathrow and the football World Cup.

Then, of course, there was Ruth Davidson and her uplifting announcement that she was pregnant; Finn duly arrived in October, meaning that during the ongoing psychodrama at least one senior Tory was back stage, tending to other, more important matters.

As the conference season got underway, Brussels delivered its own rebuff to Mrs May, rejecting her Chequers Plan. By the time it came to her keynote conference speech even twinkle-toes Theresa could not bear to mention the phrase by name.

As October progressed, the Tory leader was looking for a way out of the seemingly intractable backstop issue and suggested perhaps extending the transition period.

Despite her assurances, particularly to the Scottish Conservatives, that Britain would become an independent coastal state by the end of the transition period in December 2020, she conspicuously failed to say what would happen if this were extended. The assumption, certainly in Brussels, was that if the transition period were extended, then so too would the UK’s alignment with the hated EU Common Fisheries Policy. Scottish Secretary David Mundell wrote to the PM, making clear that reneging on commitments to Scotland’s fishermen would be a resigning matter.

As autumn progressed pressure was beginning to build from all sides.

In late October, some 700,000 people marched in London in support of a People’s Vote; anathema to Mrs May.

The Confederation of British Industry reported 80 per cent of UK firms had cancelled or delayed investments due to Brexit uncertainty; double the figure from a year earlier.

Mid-November saw another landmark Cabinet meeting when, we were told, senior ministers backed the PM and her plan following a “long, detailed and impassioned debate".

But as with Chequers beforehand, the aftermath saw the resignation of another Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab. His Cabinet colleague Esther McVey bailed out too as did two junior ministers.

Crucially, the others on resignation-watch did not follow suit; most notably Michael Gove, who stayed on as Environment Secretary to fight to change the deal in the mid to long term. If he had gone, then the Scot might have sparked the departure of others and brought Mrs May down.

At yet another EU summit, the EU27 agreed the PM’s Plan, the “best and only deal possible”.

Tensions mounted in SW1 as the anti-EU Tory European Research Group boasted the 48 signatures needed to mount a no-confidence vote were in but then had to back down. Their day would come though.

By now the pyschodrama was entering the beginning of its most crucial act; at Westminster.

After yet another ministerial resignation, Sam Gyimah’s - the 10th - the Government was found in contempt of Parliament for failing to publish in full the Attorney General’s legal advice. MPs also voted for the amendment tabled by former Tory Cabinet Minister Dominic Grieve to give Parliament control should Mrs May’s Plan be rejected.

The next day, the Government published the legal advice, revealing the backstop could “endure indefinitely” if no agreement was reached.

The following week saw the most dramatic 48-hour period in the psychodrama to date.

On the day the European Court of Justice ruled Britain could cancel Article 50 without the consent of the EU27, the PM called an emergency Cabinet meeting and announced the postponement of the vote on her deal, knowing she was facing a humiliating defeat.

The next day, Mrs May was in Brussels trying to improve the deal, most notably on the backstop, but without joy. At Westminster, MPs debated her decision to pull the vote. Some ministers began to air alternatives to the PM’s plan; a sure sign she had lost control.

Rumours that the 48 signatures to call a no-confidence vote in the Tory leader abounded and were confirmed the following morning by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee. By that afternoon the vote was taken and the PM won the vote. Yet, 117 Conservative MPs said they had no confidence in her; more than a third of the party. She battled on but her authority was badly dented.

Jeremy Corbyn tabled a no-confidence vote. But it was not in the Tory Government as a whole, rather in Mrs May’s leadership alone. This meant, by parliamentary convention, the Government did not have to allow Commons time for a debate and a vote. Critics said it was nothing more than an empty gesture.

The PM announced that the rescheduled debate and vote on her Brexit Plan would take place in mid-January after yet more talks with Brussels in the hope of getting a legal lock on the temporary nature of the backstop and thus improving the chances of it getting through the Commons in two weeks’ time.

And now as we gird our loins for the next intensive episode of what has become a national psychodrama, who knows how many more political casualties there will be. By the end of this month Mrs May could well be one of them.