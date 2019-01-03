WE’RE now rocketing into the New Year, our tanks laden with the fuel of heady optimism. And why shouldn’t we be positive?

Yes, we have the chaos of Brexit to contend with, and we will most likely end up floating aimlessly in the tiny life raft of our own making. But that comes with great news for the Scots genealogy research companies, book shops stocking the likes of Ulysses, Brendan O’Carroll’s (beautifully written) biography and record shops resplendent with The Wolfe Tones albums.

How so? Well, as young people desperately seek Irish DNA in order to give them an outside chance of being able to land a harp- emblazoned passport (more than 200,000 in the UK already) they’ll have to brush up on their Irishness. To be sure, they won’t be able to spell Taoiseach, nor appreciate it’s not a county, but they will, come application day, be fluent in Blarney. Ching ching!

And this exodus (Scotland’s population crises already so extreme and set to worsen given the obesity epidemic killing off a few more) can only be good news for those caught up on the jammed M74 each night, or those trying to get through to a DSS office in an attempt to appeal benefit delays.

Ah, you say, but what if the political chaos leads to Scottish independence, that the SNP is standing on the edge of the dance floor at the moment, not joining in in case it’s obvious they don’t actually know the steps to recovery, but could end up dancing the mooney by default? Yes, and that will be brilliant for us Scottish scriveners who write columns or assemble each week on the likes of Radio Scotland’s Shereen to pontificate. Just think of the wordage, the Samba-like frenzy of excitement to be gained from the new national division, the wonderful infighting over the referendum itself or the debates on fishing rights and immigration.

There’s another side benefit to arrive with the post-Brexit dark new dawn. One way or another the need to continue to play with the attention-seeking children of UIster, the DUP, will disappear. These time-trapped, billion-pound blackmailing baby hillbillies will be forced to retreat back into their own corner of the playground – and never be heard of again.

And while the pound crashes to the floor and holiday costs soar, at least we’ll be trapped in our own living rooms with the likes of Netflix’s return of Ozark, or the BBC’s delicious next series of Killing Eve or the even better Keeping Faith. That’s the drama we

need.

Some may hope of course that 2019 determines Harvey Weinstein’s next sex partner is a fat, smelly cellmate with a beard called Bubba. This probably won’t be the case, given the allegedly priapic producer will most likely legal his way around his accusers. But we can take great comfort knowing the feminist movement has the return of the Spice Girls to celebrate. Yes, some will say Boudica, Simone de Beauvoir or maybe even Mary Tyler Moore aided the march towards #Metoo. But who would dare to deny the impact of those Union Jack flag dresses, hair bunches and Girl Power signs, or indeed the potency of lyrics such as If You Wanna Be My Lover, the underlying political argument as thick as Scary Spice herself.

Now, some may mourn the loss of the nation’s political anchor David Dimbleby from our screens. But thankfully we will still have a frontperson who can grasp the essence of Marxist treatise, deconstruct Keynesian argument and distil loose diatribe into the purity of solid argument.

Yes, Gary Lineker can still post the political tweets of his choosing say the BBC of their highest paid (£1.75m presenter), who also happens to be excellent at describing how Harry Kane can shoot from

30 yards with very little back swing.

And don’t worry about President Trump. Filmmaker Michael Moore says the thing he’s most looking forward to in 2019 is “as many members of the Trump family in orange jumpsuits as possible.” Couldn’t agree more. But just in case the Donald succeeds in evacuating Syria of all hope leaving a power vacuum in the Middle East (or indeed that our backing of Saudi Arabia will help to destroy Yemen) we can still draw comfort from the fact Britain will soon see its unsettled, upturned boat being righted and skippered. Ant and Dec will reform. National treasure Ant, the taller of the little Geordies, has had the chance to reflect on the fact he could have killed a family in his drink-drive incident. And the fact Holly did a brilliant job in the Jungle.

To put the year into context, we don’t need to worry really about whether Nicola Sturgeon is right when she says, Scotland is at the “heart of Europe”, it’s mid-calf or indeed the ankle.

Let’s take comfort instead from the expectant Royal baby announcement, the return of Strictly and Frozen 2 hitting the cinemas. As a nation, we may be Andy Murray’s hip; tentative, untested, unsure. But if nothing else we’re aggressive. Cheeky. Determined. And not without great talent.

For those reasons alone we can hope for a Happy New Year.